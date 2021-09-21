Obituary: Cynthia Jean (Henry) Cook

LIVERMORE – Cynthia Jean (Henry) Cook passed peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with her loving husband and daughter by her side. Cyndy fought a courageous battle with CNS Lymphoma of the brain for 15 months and finally succumbed on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cynthia was born on Oct. 21, 1948, to Raoul and LauriAnn (Duguay) Henry Doiron of Jay, Maine. She was the eldest of three sisters. She attended Jay Schools and graduated from Livermore Falls High School. On Oct. 12, 1966 she married her first and only love, Byron Cook, of Livermore. She passed just a few weeks before their 55th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband, Byron; her devoted daughter, Kristin (Cook) Center of Freeport (Harry B); her grandchildren, Whitney and Kayla Bibeau of New York, N.Y., Haley Cook of Virginia and Logan Cook of Virginia; Also, her younger sisters, Iris Trask (Terry) of Old Orchard Beach and Michele Marble (Tom) of Wilton and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize the extraordinary care given to Cyndy by her gentle and devoted hospice nurse, Barbara M. of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday at 10 a.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay followed by a reception at the Center. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Memories may be shared as well as a full obituary in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com.