Obituary: Claudette (Sadie) Hawkins

AUBURN – Claudette (Sadie) Hawkins, 82, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at Clover Manor due to complications with dementia. She was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Lewiston, the daughter of Yvette and Dalma Marquis.Sadie worked at L.L. Bean for many years.She is survived by daughters, Michelle Biron and husband Michael, and Christine Jennings.; grandchildren, Craig Latuscha and wife, Julie, Shawn Biron and wife Chantel, Heather Melanson and husband Nicholas, Skyler Jennings, Allison Kelly, Ryan Kelly and wife Madalyn Kelly; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and McKinley Latuscha, Piper Jennings, Wesson and Emerson Biron, Easton and Elijah Melanson; and sons-in-law, Norm Kelly and Larry Jennings.She was predeceased by her husband Paul Hawkins, and a daughter, Linda Kelly.The family would like to extend a big thanks to hospice workers Becky and Margaret and the rest of the staff at Clover Manor for all their help and kindness.A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net and https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston.