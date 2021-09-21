CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Grading the Game: Arkansas State

By UW Dawg Pound
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the secondary turned in a vintage Husky performance. Arkansas State got some yards, but were suffocated in every other meaningful way. They were held to under five yards per attempt, no touchdowns, and one interception. Bookie Radley-Hiles was always around the football, and finished with nine tackles, a pass defended, two TFLs, and a sack. Against a pass attack that powered Arkansas State to ninety five points in its first two games, the Husky defensive backs were integral to holding them to just a field goal. They had seven total passes defended and no player had more than one - a team effort.

POLITICS
