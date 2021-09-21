TE Connectivity to Acquire Laird Connectivity's Antenna Business
TE Connectivity (TE), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antennas business from Laird Connectivity. The acquisition of the Laird antennas business complements TE’s broad connectivity product portfolio, particularly in antenna and wireless solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Edge Access. The acquisition will also expand TE’s engineering and manufacturing footprint and strengthens TE’s presence in several attractive market segments.www.everythingrf.com
