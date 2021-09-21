TE Connectivity to Acquire Laird Connectivity's Antenna Business

New Platform Capabilities and Services Enable Any User to Compose and Deliver Any Application. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant updates to its Connect portfolio and an evolution of TIBCO Cloud™, packed with enhanced features that provide digital leaders a unified, self-service, modern digital platform to run and adapt how the business operates. Innovative updates to integration, API management, and messaging offerings further empower users to connect, compose, and deliver any application, data source, and device. This positions the company’s suite of solutions and services as one of the most comprehensive in the industry.

