CommAgility 5G NR Solutions Selected for Use in a US DoD Project

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) recently announced that it has signed an agreement with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), a new Unisys client, to provide a cloud-based contact center solution that will improve the experience of how citizens interact with government. Signed in the second quarter, the new platform provides the DWD with the scalability and flexibility to address the constantly evolving needs of government programs.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO