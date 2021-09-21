CommAgility 5G NR Solutions Selected for Use in a US DoD Project
Wireless Telecom Group announced that Shared Spectrum Company (SSC) has selected 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software from CommAgility for a US Department of Defense (DoD) project. CommAgility was selected because of its comprehensive software and hardware portfolio for 5G NR, which simplifies the development of 5G networks by providing integrated, flexible and customizable core software and Radio Access Network elements.www.everythingrf.com
