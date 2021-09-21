Lions fall apart in second half, lose fifth straight vs. Packers

(Line: -11, O/U: 48.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Lions are 23-25-1 against the spread (ATS) since the 2018 season (minus-$250). Within that timeline, Detroit has a 12-11-1 ATS record on the road (minus-$10) and a 17-19-1 mark against NFC opponents. For the latter statistic, that's a cumulative minus-$390 on a straight $110 bet. For the 2020 season, the Lions were in the same ballpark of ATS marginality, going 7-9 overall (minus-$290), 4-4 on the road (minus-$40), and 5-7 as the betting underdog (minus-$270). For its lone primetime game over the last two years (also at Green Bay in 2019), Detroit covered the spread ($100). After one week this season, the Lions own top-10 rankings in three offensive categories, sixth overall in scoring offense (33 points), total offense (430 yards), and eighth in passing offense (314 yards).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO