It’s Week 2. Certainly no time to panic, regardless of the result in the Green Bay Packers‘ home opener against the Detroit Lions. However, while a defeat against Detroit wouldn’t be season-ending for Green Bay, it would put them in a tough spot with a lot of work to do. Yes, it’s early in the year and there’s a lot of football to be played between now and the wild-card round in January, but tonight’s game is perhaps more important than it seems for the Packers.

