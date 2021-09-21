CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill

By Daniel C. Vock
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IFgd_0c2l7m6d00

WASHINGTON — Agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers notched a significant win when U.S. House Democrats chose not to touch a big tax break for inherited property, avoiding for now a confrontation.

But opponents remain wary that the idea could come back at any time as Democrats shape their massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, and search for ways to help pay for the most significant expansion of the social safety net since the New Deal.

Farm lobbies and Republicans, along with influential Democrats like House Agriculture Chairman David Scott of Georgia, strongly objected to tax changes that President Joe Biden proposed in his “Build Back Better” plan for farmland and other assets handed from one generation to the next.

Biden, along with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, wanted to end the “stepped-up basis” for determining capital gains taxes on those assets. Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, has taken to the pages of The Wall Street Journal and popped into a White House press briefing to make the case that closing loopholes like these is necessary to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share.

Over the next decade, the administration’s plan for taxing farmland inheritances could bring in as much as $322 billion in new federal tax revenues.

But U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, an Iowa Republican, said farmers in his district have been complaining to him about the proposal ever since it was unveiled earlier this year. The farmers, he said, are worried that a new tax scheme would make it impossible to keep farms in the family.

“Let’s say a mom and dad bought their farm at $2,000 an acre, and now it’s worth $12,000 an acre. If they want to give it to their son or daughter or whoever, [the heir] would have to pay tax on the difference of that,” Feenstra told States Newsroom in an interview.

“A son or a daughter wouldn’t have that money, so they’d have to sell the land to pay the tax,” he continued. The buyer would most likely be a large corporation, not a local farmer, he said. “That’s why so many people are worried that it will destroy the family farm, literally destroy the family farm.”

Emotional pleas

Proponents for the change say those concerns are overblown or easily addressed through policy tweaks. But the emotional pleas to save small-town America appear to have won this round.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, the group that handled the tax aspects of Biden’s economic revival plan, left out the president’s proposed changes to the stepped-up basis when they approved their piece of the reconciliation bill last week.

The idea could reemerge later, as the package continues its journey through the House and Senate. But the committee’s decision reflects how politically radioactive the idea has become.

Several Democrats balked at Biden’s proposal, as well. Scott, the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, wrote the president in June, arguing that the stepped-up basis was “a critical tool enabling family farming operations to continue from generation to generation.”

“I have been working tirelessly to ensure that stepped-up basis is protected,” Scott said in a statement last week, “and I am very pleased that the package released does not impact the benefit’s operation.”

But Vilsack, who owns 600 acres of farmland, argues that the stepped-up basis is really just a way for rich people to avoid paying taxes.

“This policy has allowed the wealthy to amass large fortunes,” Vilsack wrote earlier this month in The Wall Street Journal.

“Millionaires and billionaires borrow against their assets, usually stock or real estate, but also art and collectibles, really anything a bank will lend against. When those assets are transferred upon death, their heirs can sell the property without being taxed to pay off the debt. This is one of the most popular ways the rich avoid taxation, and it must end.”

The agriculture secretary said Biden’s proposal had special protections for family farms.

First, the administration wanted to impose the capital gains tax only when the heir sold the property. So in Feenstra’s example, the son or daughter wouldn’t have to pay taxes when they inherited the farm, only when they sold it.

Second, Vilsack said that the Biden plan would exempt all capital gains of up to $2.5 million. He claimed that 95% of family farms would not owe anything with that level of an exemption.

A no-brainer?

Marc Goldwein, a senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the fact that House Democrats so far have not included changes to the stepped-up basis was a “discouraging starting point.”

Getting rid of the policy, he said, should be a “no-brainer.”

“You want tax policy that treats people in similar situations similarly, that doesn’t create bad incentives and that raises revenue in a progressive way,” he said. “Stepped-up basis fails all three of those.”

It makes no sense, he argued, that someone who sold their property the day before they died would have to pay capital gains on it, but that someone who inherited the same property and sold it a day later would have to pay none.

The policy encourages people to hold on to their assets longer than they otherwise would, just to avoid taxation. And it disproportionately benefits rich taxpayers, Goldwein said.

He also said the policy mostly affects people with assets other than farms.

A 2014 U.S. Treasury study, for example, found that farm assets made up only 2% of the fair market value of assets that are protected by the policy.

Stocks and bonds, on the other hand, made up more than half of the value of protected assets.

Consequences for farmers

But Dustin Sherer, the director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation, said the administration is underplaying the potential consequences for farmers if stepped-up basis is removed.

While Vilsack touted the administration’s proposed exemption of the first $2.5 million of capital gains, Sherer noted, that would not be enough to shield farmers with a typical 500-acre farm in Vilsack’s home state of Iowa.

There are more than 18,000 farms in Iowa that are bigger than 500 acres, Sherer said.

“More to the point,” Sherer asked, “if you’re trying to go after billionaires, why is $2.5 million your exemption level?”

And the administration’s proposal to impose the capital gains tax when property is sold, rather than when it is inherited, still causes problems, Sherer said.

The lingering tax obligation would make it harder for the new property owner to take out a loan, for example.

“It completely changes the dynamics of the transfer,” he said.

Sherer said he was encouraged that the policy hasn’t gained traction in the House so far, but he worries that it could become part of the deal later.

“As long as politicians in D.C. are looking for money to offset their spending, it’s not over,” he said.

The reconciliation bill now goes to the House Budget Committee, which will consolidate input from other House committees. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wants the full chamber to vote on the package before the end of the month, but that deadline could slip.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Struggle over tax break for inherited farmland churns below surface in reconciliation bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Psaki defends White House scramble over infrastructure and reconciliation bills

The White House insisted President Joe Biden was still in control of congressional Democrats as intraparty squabbling threatens the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $3.5 trillion partisan social welfare and climate-focused reconciliation bill. "This is how democracy works," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. "I know...
POTUS
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden's first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
San Francisco Chronicle

How a reconciliation bill carbon tax could fight climate change and put money in your pocket

“Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Whoever said that could have been talking about climate policy. Republicans in Congress have long abandoned bipartisan cooperation on climate and have wielded the Senate filibuster to block any legislation that would meaningfully slow the emission of greenhouse gas pollution.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TIME

To Build Back Better, Tax Ultra-Wealthy Families Like Ours

After a summer of speculation, the contours of the deal needed to pass President Joe Biden’s popular “Build Back Better” agenda are becoming clear. To win key votes , Congress will have to find fresh sources of revenue to match new spending. Fortunately, there is an economically sound, overwhelmingly popular path that the President is endorsing: requiring ultra-wealthy families like ours to pay more in taxes.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Tom Vilsack
leedaily.com

Biden Meets Machin and Sinema to Have a Talk Over Reconciliation Bill

On Tuesday, the current president of the US, Joe Biden, met with Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin. Biden met both the Senators separately with an expectation to get their support for a comprehensive bill centering on education, medical care, and climate change. The bill’s price might reach 3.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Tax#Billionaires#Stocks And Bonds#Inheritances#Democrats#Republicans#Agriculture#The Wall Street Journal#White House#States Newsroom#Senate
Pleasanton Express

Inheritance tax a concern to ag businesses, organizations

There is a bill awaiting its turn to be voted on in Congress that is causing concern among some family-run farms and ranches and those organizations that represent them. If passed, the new law will alter a tax shelter that is protecting certain beneficiaries who inherit property. Agriculture is an...
PLEASANTON, TX
eenews.net

Reconciliation bill would slash emissions. But by how much?

Congress is considering the most aggressive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history, prompting a scramble among interest groups and experts to measure the environmental benefits. Now that House committees have wrapped up their work on the package, these groups are modeling the greenhouse gas emissions impact of the bill’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee last week approved its first piece of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion spending blueprint on a party-line 24-13 vote. Among the highest priorities for President Joe Biden in the plan was addressing climate change, and the panel included initiatives ranging from oil and gas reform to offshore wind ventures.  The […] The post Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

The Case for a Smaller Reconciliation Bill

Impatient progressives have pinned their ambitions on the massive social spending bill Democrats want to pass through “reconciliation,” a special track for bills that avoids the Senate’s dreaded filibusters. The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion package would “touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity,” as The New York Times put it, offering such benefits as paid leave, universal preschool, free community college, and expanded Medicare.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
MarketWatch

Manchin wants any revenue over $1.5 trillion from reconciliation bill to go to reducing deficit: report

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who wants to his party's $3.5 trillion spending plan cut by more than half, has argued that any revenue from it that exceeds $1.5 trillion should go toward reducing the U.S. deficit, according to a Politico article on Thursday, citing a document that he reportedly has been distributing among colleagues. The document also spells out other stances taken by Manchin that previously have been reported, such as his proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 25% and his view that the Federal Reserve should pull back on certain stimulus measures. Democrats need the support of Manchin in order to advance legislation through a process known as budget reconciliation because the Senate is split 50-50.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

House Budget Committee votes to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill

The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill out of committee and send it to the House floor. The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California joining Republicans to vote against the bill. It came as a necessary step for the bill to reach the full House floor, where it can be amended.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

967
Followers
684
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy