Ohio State

Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 10 days ago
Returning from summer break, the Ohio legislature could review two GOP-led pieces of legislation that would place health mandates on patients considering abortions.

One of the bills, recently introduced by state Rep. Jennifer Gross , would require physicians to dictate the results of a mandated ultrasound and also provide information about a link between breast cancer that has been disproven by multiple medical organizations.

State Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester

Gross, usually known for and outspoken in her disapproval of health care mandates , introduced the bill this week.

Patients already have to meet with a physician 24 hours before an abortion, but under this bill, along with hearing about the medical risks of the procedure and the probably gestational age, a patient would be told “the possible increased risk of breast cancer that is associated with women who have undergone an abortion,” along with the “short-term and long-term risk of psychological or emotional harm” from choosing to have an abortion.

Multiple organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the American College of Gynecologists and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation have denied the link, citing research studies on the relationship between breast cancer and abortion.

The American Cancer Society said these research studies “have not found a cause-and-effect relationship between abortion and breast cancer.”

The Gross bill has not been assigned to a committee for consideration, but it has several sponsors, all Republican.

Meanwhile, a separate bill seeking to notify abortion patients of possible risks was introduced during the legislature’s summer break, and has been assigned to the House Health Committee.

House Bill 378 was introduced in July by state Reps. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, and Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, and specifically targets medication abortion, which is done through a two-pill regimen, rather than surgery.

The bill would require medical professionals to explain a controversial and medically unproven method of “reversing” the abortion by not taking the second of the two-pill regimen and giving additional progesterone to counteract the first pill.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said claims about the “reversal” method “are not based in science and do not meet clinical standards.”

The bill is a reintroduction of a similar one that passed the Senate in 2019, but didn’t make it through the House.

Abortion is legal in the state of Ohio up to 20 weeks gestation.

The post Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 23

Cognitive Neuropathy
9d ago

Do any Republicans understand science? There are far more problems in Ohio, yet these clowns focus on non-issues! This is another diversion from the Opioid problem and the $800M+ coming to Ohio from the settlement! This money will go the way of the tabacco settlement. It will never go to the people that need it, but for tax cuts and in to the pockets of the wealthy!! It should be interesting to hear what lies DeWine and Republicans make about spending the Opioid Settlement!!!

Reply(1)
11
Stanley J Griffin Jr.
9d ago

The GOP Wants To Tell A Woman What She Can Do With Her Body, But They Have An Issue With Their Voters To Take The Vaccine, Now There's A Problem!!!Why Is That???

Reply
7
The Crafter
9d ago

Why is Ohio playing God! It is a woman’s choice not fake legislators. Vote Republicans out!

Reply(8)
16
Springfield News Sun

Lawmakers to revise Ohio bill that would weaken vaccine mandates

A bill to limit COVID-19 vaccination requirements, which Ohio House Republicans hoped Tuesday night to speedily get through the full House on Wednesday, instead was sent back for more committee work. Business and public health leaders also condemned the new legislation, saying it undermines employers ability to manage their workplaces...
OHIO STATE
