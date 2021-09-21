Old-School Carry Gun – The Beretta 84F
In the era of cutting edge, tiny, feather-light polymer-framed striker-fired pocket pistols, the Beretta 84F is a dinosaur. By the standards of modern 9mm pocket guns it is big…and it’s a .380 ACP. But it and numerous variations of this pistol (collectively known to most as the Beretta Cheetahs) were hugely popular around the world, and sold for over 40 years. I own a Beretta 84F, and lately have been keeping it keeping it handy during my workouts, so don’t think this design is ineffective, it’s just…old-fashioned.www.outdoorchannelplus.com
