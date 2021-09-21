CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Old-School Carry Gun – The Beretta 84F

By James Tarr
outdoorchannelplus.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the era of cutting edge, tiny, feather-light polymer-framed striker-fired pocket pistols, the Beretta 84F is a dinosaur. By the standards of modern 9mm pocket guns it is big…and it’s a .380 ACP. But it and numerous variations of this pistol (collectively known to most as the Beretta Cheetahs) were hugely popular around the world, and sold for over 40 years. I own a Beretta 84F, and lately have been keeping it keeping it handy during my workouts, so don’t think this design is ineffective, it’s just…old-fashioned.

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus 9mm Pistol: Tested

Smith & Wesson figured out how to stuff 14 rounds of 9mm ammo in the pioneering M&P9 Shield; here's a full review of the new pistol. On one hand, this is a story of an American firearm manufacturer upgrading its flagship self-protection pistol to better compete with the growing field of added-capacity micro carry pistols. First, it was the SIG Sauer P365 (2018), then the Springfield Armory Hellcat (2019), and recently the Ruger Max-9 (2021), and there are many other subcompact double-stacks. On the other hand, this article is like...
MILITARY
outdoorchannelplus.com

Shooting Skills: Check Your Cheek on a New Hunting Rifle

Cheek weld probably isn't your primary concern when selecting a hunting rifle, but maybe it should be. Note: This article is featured in the October issue of Game & Fish Magazine, on sale now. Learn how to subscribe. Spend time around hunters, and rifles will be discussed. Things like cartridges,...
outdoorchannelplus.com

XS Sights Lever Rail and Ghost Ring Sets for Henry .45-70 Rifle

XS Sights is now offering a Lever Rail and Ghost Ring sets for Henry .45-70 lever-action round barrel rifles, giving hunters increased capability in the field. Made of anodized aluminum, the XS Henry .45-70 Rifle Lever Rail is CNC machined for durability to withstand years of hard use. The Picatinny-style rail is lightweight, easy to install, and accommodates XS Ghost Ring sets or any optic from scout scopes to red dot sights. The XS Ghost Ring White Stripe (WS) sets provide an excellent field of view for hunters who prefer iron sights to optics.
MILITARY
AllOutdoor.com

TFBTV: NEW Beretta 92X Defensive Performance Pistol (ft. JJ Racaza)

It’s JJR on JJR with James J. Reeves and J.J. Racaza talking about the brand new Beretta 92X Performance Defensive. The Beretta 92X Defensive – just released on September 22, 2021, is a lighter version of the all-stainless 92X Performance. According to Beretta’s press release:. “The Defensive model is specifically...
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Beretta#Cheetahs#Old School Carry Gun
outdoorchannelplus.com

Concealable 10mm Pistol: New Springfield Armory XD-M ELITE 3.8-Inch Compact OSP

Combining potent power with cutting-edge performance, the new XD-M Elite 3.8-inch Compact OSP 10mm provides concealed carry users with an outstanding defensive pistol option. The new CCW-size Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 3.8-inch Compact OSP 10mm combines potent power with cutting-edge performance and provides concealed carry users with an outstanding defensive pistol option. Compact yet powerful, the pistol packs in 11+1 rounds of the powerful 10mm and features fully ambidextrous controls, the excellent META trigger and much more.
outdoorchannelplus.com

The Best Two .380 Carry Loads?

380s are what you carry when you can’t carry a real gun. Or, at least, that’s what some “professionals” will tell you. Likely these were the same professionals that not too long ago were saying the same thing about 9mm. And just as likely, none of them are keeping up on ammunition improvements in this pocket pistol caliber. A caliber that was once an also-ran, but thanks to the surge in subcompact 380s, ammunition manufacturers have flooded the market with premium .380 ammunition, and this caliber is loaded with the best defensive hollow points we’ve ever had.
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Lost Your Marbles? – Marbles Arms Game Getter Combination Gun

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This time around we have the Marbles Game Getter combination gun. These neat little guys were manufactured long before the survival rifles and little badgers that we know today. They also had their own ammunition available. See, the upper barrel is a .22 rimfire barrel, but the lower barrel is a .44 caliber smoothbore barrel intended for the Game Getter .44 shot cartridges. Rest easy because they were not too terribly exotic. Apparently, they were basically .44-40 cartridges loaded with shot and capped with a wad. I did see one advertisement for one that contained a lead ball instead of a shot.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Best Budget Red Dot Ready Pistol? The Canik TP9SFx

Looking for an economical pistol that has a lot of great features and is Red Dot ready? The Canik TP9SFx might be what you're looking for!. Red Dot Ready pistols are growing in popularity and one economical offering to be aware of is the Canik TP9SFx. This is a 9mm polymer framed handgun made in Turkey and imported by Century Arms International. This handgun is based heavily on Walther's proven P99 striker fired system and comes straight out of the box with competition shooters in mind, along with practical shooters and those searching for a feature heavy handgun at an affordable price. So, just how good can the TP9SFx be? Let's find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
outdoorchannelplus.com

20 Tips for Killing Deer from the Ground

No treestand? No problem! Here's a complete guide on how to arrow a whitetail from an eye-level position. The most popular deer hunting methods are treestands and elevated blinds, but these are no match for the action-packed adrenaline that comes with killing deer from the ground. While bowhunting from the ground is usually not a great tactic for small private properties, it can be a good play for large private lands and public properties.
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

The Art of Asking Permission

Acquiring hunting permission on new properties can be incredibly difficult. Make your quest for a “yes” easier with this approach. For many deer hunters, this process can be a bit awkward or even intimidating. I’m going to say it now and will probably repeat it in this article, but always remember, the worst that can happen is a landowner says no to you. And that’s no big deal.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

Deer Stomps The Hell Out Of Red-Tailed Hawk Attacking A Rabbit… Saves Its Life

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And sometimes, when you’re a rabbit stuck in the talons of a red-tailed hawk, about to have your face ripped to pieces… your idea of a hero is a… deer? For this rabbit in Wisconsin, that was the case. “Kris Miller was trimming trees around Nordic Mountain country park, Wisconsin, USA, earlier this month when he spotted a red tailed hawk dead on the ground. After checking CCTV from June 11, the 29-year-old […] The post Deer Stomps The Hell Out Of Red-Tailed Hawk Attacking A Rabbit… Saves Its Life first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
WLNS

Man catches 890-pound sturgeon officials say was 100 years old

BRITISH COLUMBIA (CBS) – A retired NHL goalie reeled in an 11-foot, 6-inch sturgeon on a fishing trip that might be a new world record. Pete Peeters – who played for 15 years – was fishing when he brought in the fish weighing about 890 pounds. He says he and his partners wrestled with it for nearly 30 minutes before getting it in the boat.
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

South Dakota Hunter Bags 209-inch Whitetail with a Bow After 12 Days of Hunting | Breaking News Buck

Mike Beadle dedicated himself to one deer, and it paid off. Back in May, Mike Beadle, his son, Logan, and a friend headed to the property Mike hunts to hang some trail cameras. Normally, the South Dakota hunter doesn’t hang his cameras that early. However, Mike’s love for all-things hunting pushed him to get out and do some pre-season work earlier than usual.
HOBBIES
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Kansas Bowhunter Kills 235-inch Non-typical in Hot Weather

Jon Landwehr moved his Redneck Blind near a waterway when he discovered this buck's bedroom. Jon Landwehr was vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in late August. On August 23, while in Missouri, Jon’s Tactacam Reveal X sent him a photo of a giant whitetail. A buck he later named Zeus.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy