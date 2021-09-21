Old-School Carry Gun – The Beretta 84F

380s are what you carry when you can’t carry a real gun. Or, at least, that’s what some “professionals” will tell you. Likely these were the same professionals that not too long ago were saying the same thing about 9mm. And just as likely, none of them are keeping up on ammunition improvements in this pocket pistol caliber. A caliber that was once an also-ran, but thanks to the surge in subcompact 380s, ammunition manufacturers have flooded the market with premium .380 ammunition, and this caliber is loaded with the best defensive hollow points we’ve ever had.

8 DAYS AGO