Dangerous Brain Injuries that Don’t Show Immediate Symptoms

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.omtrial.com/dangerous-brain-injuries-that-dont-show-immediate-symptoms/. If you are involved in a collision or accident and suffer a blow to the head, you might assume you have no reason to seek treatment if you don’t experience any symptoms or signs of injury. However, this assumption could prove to be fatal, or at least cause lasting damage. Since the brain is an internal organ, not every traumatic brain injury (TBI) produces symptoms right away–and once symptoms emerge, the damage could be severe or even life-threatening. Let’s take a closer look at brain injuries that don’t present obvious symptoms but could be very dangerous nonetheless.

#Traumatic Brain Injury#Brain Damage#Concussions#Tbi
