African swine fever has been wreaking havoc across Asia since 2018. According to the National Pork Producer Council, the number of sows China has lost to ASF is more than the entire U.S. sow herd. If this disease were to enter the U.S., it would cause billions of dollars in losses and shut down our export market. However, scientist have been working on a vaccine to protect against this deadly disease.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO