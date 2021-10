The social media app Yik Yak has taken over the University. While the app was popular during the early 2010s, Yik Yak recently relaunched in 2021 after a shutdown in 2017, due to a lack of users. The app is an anonymous platform on which users can post short comments about anything, upvote or downvote others’ comments and comment on posts. It is based on a geographical range of around five miles, so all comments seen are locationally based. This makes Yik Yak the perfect app for students to comment on their experiences.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO