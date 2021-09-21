CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tarek El Moussa Really Feels About Christina Haack's Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is staying focused on her future, and Tarek El Moussa appears to be on the same page. After Christina announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Monday, Sept. 20 with a carousel of Instagram pics, a source tells E! News that ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek is "happy for her" amid the whirlwind romance. "Tarek is definitely not surprised Christina is engaged," the insider connected to Tarek and fiancée Heather Rae Young shares. "She is known to move on quickly and falls fast. He is happy for her and wants her to be in a good place." The source continued, "Tarek's only concern is the children and making sure they are in a healthy...

