Though many associate Venus Williams with athletics, the tennis star proved she can rock an edgy side as well. Williams posted her look to her Instagram page on Wednesday while in Barcelona, Spain. She had on a blue plaid dress that featured shirred material throughout the bodice that contrasted with her slightly puffed sleeves. Williams threw a bright, bubblegum pink bag with a silver chain over her shoulder that popped against the rest of the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) She added an edge to the preppy dress with black leather combat boots....

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO