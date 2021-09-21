Gold Price Forecast: Barrick Gold Supports September Bottom
The 3-year cycle in Barrick Gold (GOLD) seems to set critical turning points every third September (2012, 2015, 2018, 2021?). With prices steadily declining for the past 12-months, the odds support a potential bottom in the following days. Perhaps Wednesday's Fed decision will force a low (possible spike low). From a technical target: closing below $18.00 would be harmful and support a drop back towards the rising 6-year trendline, currently crossing through $16.00.www.gold-eagle.com
Comments / 0