Gold Price Forecast: Barrick Gold Supports September Bottom

Gold is on the way to its daily target at $1,732 following US dollar strength. The bears are well in control as markets brace for inflation impact ad the Fed's resolve. Update: Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from seven-week troughs of $1728, as buyers once again aim for a retest of the $1750 barrier. Gold price is rescued by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, as the negative tone in the global stocks lifts the demand for the government bonds. The wrangling over the US debt ceiling issues, China’s energy shortage and looming Evergrande offshore repayment hurt investors’ sentiment.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO