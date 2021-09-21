CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Gold Price Forecast: Barrick Gold Supports September Bottom

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3-year cycle in Barrick Gold (GOLD) seems to set critical turning points every third September (2012, 2015, 2018, 2021?). With prices steadily declining for the past 12-months, the odds support a potential bottom in the following days. Perhaps Wednesday's Fed decision will force a low (possible spike low). From a technical target: closing below $18.00 would be harmful and support a drop back towards the rising 6-year trendline, currently crossing through $16.00.

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Drop Towards 1700 in Progress - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices have been carving out a series of ‘lower lows’ throughout September as US Treasury yields march higher. It remains the case that “selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth.”. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices curiously retain a bullish bias in the near-term.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rallies as the Dollar Takes a Breather

Gold prices rebounded as the dollar initially slipped from a six-month high. Treasury yields were mixed, but the upward move over the past 2-weeks has buoyed the interest rate differential in favor of the greenback, which has put pressure on gold prices. Since gold is priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger U.S. currency makes gold more expensive in other currencies.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Sharp price gains for gold on short covering, bargain hunting

New York (Sept 30) Gold and silver prices are solidly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on good corrective rebounds after gold hit a six-week low and silver a 14-month low on Tuesday. Short covering by the shorter-term futures traders was seen today, as well as some bargain hunting after the recent dip. A sell off in the U.S. stock market today also prompted a bit of safe-haven demand for the metals. December gold futures were last up $36.20 at $1,759.20. December Comex silver was last up $0.51 at $21.995 an ounce.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Precious Metals#Barrick Gold 3 Year#Fed#Ag#Cmt
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downtrodden ahead of critical China PMIs

Gold price extends the downside to test critical daily support. US dollar and US yields continue to press higher, weighing on gold. $1,680 is eyed in this regard as per the weekly chart. Update: Chinese data will be key as the markets scrutinise the nations' economic recovery. Early Asia Update:...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
NewsBreak
MTA
wallstreetwindow.com

Gold Stocks Show Signs Of Putting In A Bottom – Mike Swanson

I haven’t had much to say about mining stocks the past few weeks as they have been faltering with the price of gold, as it fell below $1750 on Tuesday and I am not one to try to predict future bottoms, but to instead look for signs that a bottom is on hand before saying much.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts a bounce towards $1750 as yields retreat

Gold is on the way to its daily target at $1,732 following US dollar strength. The bears are well in control as markets brace for inflation impact ad the Fed's resolve. Update: Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from seven-week troughs of $1728, as buyers once again aim for a retest of the $1750 barrier. Gold price is rescued by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, as the negative tone in the global stocks lifts the demand for the government bonds. The wrangling over the US debt ceiling issues, China’s energy shortage and looming Evergrande offshore repayment hurt investors’ sentiment.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bears Looking to Sell Rallies at Current Price Levels

Gold futures are edging higher on Wednesday amid easing Treasury yields following a test of a seven week low the previous session. However, a firm U.S. Dollar may be capping gains. Despite the early strength, the risks remain skewed to the downside due to concerns the Fed might begin dialing back its stimulus in November and raising interest rates sooner than expected.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold, Silver And Oil Forecast

Gold Spot saw a high for the day at the 1760/62 level. Silver Spot trades sideways with Gold. WTI Crude November we wrote: hit the next target of 7415/25 and held. Further gains are expected targeting 7475/95 then 7540/50. All targets hit as we reach 7628 this morning. Today’s Analysis.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields

Gold picks up bids inside short-term trading range below short-term SMA, trend line resistance. Market sentiment dwindles as PBOC battles Evergrande woes, Fedspeak favor tapering. Economic recovery hopes linger in Asia but the West stays optimistic. Update: Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Drops into Pivotal Support- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD plunges into key lateral support at 1729/38- critical near-term resistance 1829. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices have plunged...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure below critical $1,760

A combination of factors failed to assist gold to capitalize on its modest intraday gains. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the already stronger USD and capped the upside. Worries about Evergrande’s debt crisis seemed to be the only factor lending support. Update: Gold has been mixed at the start of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains poised to extend losses below $1,750 on renewed USD gains

Gold is under pressure on the charts as the US dollar remains firm. $1,760 is a key resistance and the bears are lurking below. Update: Gold prices continue to trade pessimistically following the previous session’s downside momentum. The prices found some buying interest on the worries over China’s Evergrande debt crisis on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets. Nevertheless, the gains were short-lived on a higher US dollar. The greenback traded strongly near 92.50 on looming interest rate hikes expectations following hawkish Fed’s officials and uncertainties over China’s property giant Evergrande default risk. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to talk about “upside risk” to inflation as bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other drivers of price pressures, but has remained firm on his stance to consider these pressures as transitory in his remarks prepared for the Senate Banking Committee to be delivered on Tuesday. A higher USD valuation makes gold expensive for the other currencies holders.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy