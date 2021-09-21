Been a while.....Weekly Sandwich Loaf

I haven't posted in quite some time, but there is rarely a day that goes by that I don't check in here and marvel at the TFL creations. I haven't posted, as I was pretty much making the same bread every week, so not much to share. At some point (early Covid lockdown) I decided to acquire a Pullman pan and work on my sandwich bread. I've been making this loaf with small tweaks to the flour mix here and there, and just wanted to pop in, share, and say thanks..... without some of the wonderful breads I see posted here, I would not have achieved this kind of result. My current loaf is my modified version of Maurizio's Pain de Mie Sandwich Bread.