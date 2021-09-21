CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

University researchers join consortium studying public health in the Caribbean

By Selin Nalbantoglu
Yale Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale Center on Climate Change and Health has played a major role in a multi-institutional collaboration devoted to solving public health problems in the Caribbean. Yale researchers have worked alongside EarthMedic EarthNurse, an NGO based in Trinidad and Tobago dedicated to mitigating the adverse public health effects of climate change. In addition to these principal actors, The University of the West Indies, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health and the Pan American Health Organization have also been heavily involved in the collaboration. The consortium is currently organizing its first conference, planned to take place from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. The conference aims to explore pressing health and infrastructure issues in the Caribbean and communicate key information that stakeholders need in order to take action against climate change.

