University researchers join consortium studying public health in the Caribbean

Throughout the pandemic, New York City’s public transportation kept running, where essential workers were able to keep their jobs. NYU School of Global Public Health researchers have been awarded a roughly four million dollar grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) for five years. The grant is awarded in efforts to protect New York City transit workers from COVID-19 and how programs impact health and well-being of frontline workers. Through research that will bring transit workers and other stakeholders to the table to work alongside the research team, the project aims to identify ways to reduce occupational health disparities, according to an article. The research is also looking to identify ways to improve preparedness for workers against diseases.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO