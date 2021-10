In 2020, Extreme Rules was dubbed a horror show. In 2021, the biggest horror has been the sheer lack of emphasis put on gimmick matches that give this event its name. For the most part, it's seemed as though WWE just wants to get this show out of the way, skip straight to the draft and Crown Jewel and then move on. Most of the selling points are purely that Becky Lynch will wrestle a real match for the first time in over a year and that Finn Balor has on his face paint.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO