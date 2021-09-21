CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘We are absolutely in crisis’: Sydney’s health workers on whether the system is coping under Covid

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnjig_0c2l2kEY00
Currently, there are 1,207 active Covid-19 cases in NSW hospitals with 236 requiring support in intensive care units (ICUs)

We spoke, promising anonymity, to health professionals across Sydney ranging from managers to doctors, nurses, allied health and paramedics. They work in emergency departments (ED), Covid-19 wards, regular wards and allied health (eg physiotherapy, social work). We asked them how the health system is coping.

Currently, there are 1,207 active Covid-19 cases in New South Wales hospitals with 236 requiring support in intensive care units (ICUs). The effective reproduction rate is currently less than 1, signalling the likely decline of the curve (while restrictions remain).

More than half the 16-year-old plus population is fully vaccinated in NSW. New data from the US shows that unvaccinated people are at 11 times higher risk of death from the Delta variant, 10 times risk of being hospitalised, and fives times risk of being infected than unvaccinated people.

As vaccination rate rises, hospitalisation rates will decrease. This means that case numbers won’t be the only important indicator for opening up. However, we are still expecting a surge on hospitals in late October and November, and it’s likely to last for months because loosening of restrictions means a larger number of Covid cases overall (vaccinated and unvaccinated).

Here we share what health professionals we spoke to said they are experiencing:

Freedom looming

“It does make me feel angry when I see some of the media terminology for ‘Freedom Day’ which suggests the pandemic is over, but health will be continued to be overwhelmed with Covid-19 for months through Christmas and into next year with the overwhelming majority of those critically unwell in ICU unvaccinated.”

There are not enough hospital staff

“Wards are needing to be opened to admit Covid-19 positive or close contact patients and there are inadequate staff to care for them.”

“It’s all hands on deck and stressful as staff move to new environments which they are not familiar with and may not be optimal for patient care.”

“We are completely overwhelmed. To be honest, we were overwhelmed before this current wave of the pandemic hit. Staff are past breaking point. Bullying and job dissatisfaction are at an all-time high. The pressure has never been so intense. Patient care is being rushed/hurried/compromised to meet targets or to avoid us ending up in the media again. Moral injury is spreading, and burnout is evident amongst the best-intentioned staff.”

Healthcare students impacted

“There is massive disruption to undergrad/postgrad training with many clinical placements unable to proceed.”

“The 2020 graduates required much additional support in their intern year to enable them to carry out expected duties. This was stressful for both them and their supervisors. Some of our future health workers will not be as work ready or highly trained.”

Clinical care

We spoke with clinicians who felt the health system was coping, considering we’re in a pandemic.

“I think your really sick patient is likely to get similar care. I think a subtly unwell patient might run in to problems.”

“[Hospital] is still working really collaboratively and well together and in the swing of managing the pandemic with appropriate resources.”

“[Hospital] is moving to a catastrophic phase right now with escalating Covid-19 admissions (more than 95% from outside of Local Health District (LHD), and now opening to max ICU beds.”

Usual patient care is suffering

Unfortunately, non-Covid-19 patients are also affected.

“Other wards are being forgotten. Acute wards are not being staffed, our nursing colleagues are being deployed to the Covid-19 wards and the staff to patient ratios are breaking down.”

“Working in full PPE is exhausting and seeing young patients with few comorbidities die even more so.”

“Health outcomes will suffer. Patients that should be seen in hospital for workup of time critical conditions such as cancer are not being seen to free up hospital capacity pre-emptively for Covid-19 admissions. People will die.”

“People who may have lived with high levels of function are going to die or become disabled. We will spend years trying to catch up with the devastation this has caused.”

Would you depend on an ambulance and hospital for yourself?

When asked how they would feel about calling an ambulance for themselves or a loved one currently we heard: “I would be very worried about the capacity of an ambulance service to respond, and when it arrives at ED there are likely to be long delays and difficulties accessing specialists.”

“I’d be pretty devastated at their exposure risk, and their likely wait times for even ‘simple’ things like imaging or basic pathology. It’s not that the Covid patients are taking priority, it’s that the critically ill have to take priority.”

Is the clinical load being shared in hospitals?

We heard that load is being shared across hospitals. But we heard frustration that the workload is not being shared within hospitals.

“My current ED is overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients and cannot adequately manage routine presentations. Why aren’t the general surgeons in ED working up abdominal pain presentations from scratch? Neurosurgeons reviewing back pain and headaches? Cardiology reviewing chest pains? The inpatient teams, whose workload has dramatically reduced, remain on the wards or in ivory towers, expecting ED to provide them with the same neatly packaged patients as always.”

We heard that the majority of burden is being felt by adult (as opposed to paediatric) services, ED, Covid wards and ICU. “Inpatient specialists continue to work Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.”

Staff shortages

“I think the main thing that’s a crisis right now is the staff. None of the frontline staff want to do overtime and all the pen pushers are covering up smoke.”

Messages to the NSW premier from health professionals

“I understand the premier and the prime minister want to ensure the public have faith in the healthcare system and trust us, but we are absolutely in crisis.”

“Be honest with people about how dire the bed-crunch is, it might make how seriously they take this disease change a bit.”

“Please don’t forget our overwhelmed health work force as you plan our way forward. The health services will need improved funding for years to come to support ongoing Covid-19 admissions, but also catch up on the care so many have failed to access during this pandemic crisis.”

“Develop vaccine producing capacity in Australia rather than being reliant on production from outside Australia.”

“[The current pandemic] is going fine. Please fix the wider issues that are exposed by Covid-19 such as access block to hospitals. Systems and investment are key.”

How you can help

Currently, we are balancing vaccination rates and lockdown measures with hospitalisations and deaths. For those holding out, the vaccines are safe and effective – which intensive worldwide research is showing, with a very high level of consensus among professionals. Vaccinate for society, but also for yourself as the chance of being infected is likely to become very high as Australia re-opens.

Please keep attending healthcare for all usual ailments, whether it be chest pain, breast lumps, or shortness of breath – our health systems are ready to accept you. Be kind to yourself.

Joseph Freeman is a final-year medical student in Sydney

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Systems#Healthcare Workers#Wards#Burnout#Lhd#Max Icu
beckershospitalreview.com

Few of Maine health systems' workers quitting over vaccine mandate

Two Maine health systems have seen a few of their employees quit because of the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. On Aug. 12, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that healthcare workers in the state must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The mandate also requires vaccination for those employed by emergency medical service organizations or dental practices.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Don’t believe the Covid coping spin, those on the road know the health system is in meltdown

Regardless of who they get to speak at the sanitised press conferences, no one has come close to describing the strain the healthcare system is feeling. It’s buckling. Every day I come to work as a paramedic in south-west Sydney, things have ramped up. They are retrofitting sections within the hospital to deal with the overflow of Covid patients. I don’t recognise the hospitals any more, it all feels very apocalyptic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wboi.org

Regional IU Health President: "We Are In Full Crisis Mode"

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie is "in full crisis mode", says its leader. Its affiliate hospitals in Jay and Blackford counties are in the same situation. The reason: COVID-19 and its delta variant infecting, for the most part, unvaccinated people. Dr. Jeffrey Bird, the president of IU Health...
MUNCIE, IN
ktoo.org

400 health care workers on their way to help fight Alaska’s COVID-19 surge

Gov. Mike Dunleavy painted a stark picture of the state’s COVID-19 woes as a surge in cases of the Delta variant put hospitals in crisis mode. He announced on Wednesday the state has contracted 400 additional health care workers from the Lower 48 and switched to crisis standards of care to alleviate the strain on hospitals.
ALASKA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

What COVID boosters mean for California's health care worker vaccination mandate

Many of California’s 2.5 million health care workers will be among the first Americans who can get COVID-19 booster shots, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided early Friday to recommend a third Pfizer dose for them and other high-risk groups. The development followed an unusual but...
usf.edu

Health Workers Aren't Immune To COVID Vaccine Misinformation

As new data shows 1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19 and the delta variant continues to surge across the country, the next challenge many health care leaders face is within their own staffs: the 27% of of U.S. health care workers who have not been vaccinated against the disease as of July, according to a study by The COVID States Project.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Health care workers challenge Rhode Island’s COVID vaccine mandate

Several people employed in Rhode Island’s health care industry have filed a federal challenge to the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers, alleging it is unconstitutional because it does not allow religious exemptions. Employees of state-licensed health care facilities in the state are required to be vaccinated by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy