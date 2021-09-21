CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kepa Arrizabalaga Hoping Edouard Mendy Makes Quick Chelsea Return From Injury

By Matt Debono
 10 days ago

Kepa Arrizabalaga is hoping fellow Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes a speedy recover from injury after missing the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard replaced Mendy for the London derby win on Sunday afternoon after the Senegalese international picked up a knock against Zenit St Petersburg.

Kepa kept a clean sheet in Mendy's absence but is hoping for his partner to make a quick return back in the side, even if it means him not getting extra minutes between the sticks.

"We have a very good relationship," Kepa told the official Chelsea website. "We are training every day together. We can see in the Super Cup also the relationship to how it was. Hopefully his problems he had are not too much and hopefully he will train soon."

SIPA USA

Tuchel offered an update on the condition of Mendy and it appears it's only a minor problem.

"We tried throughout the week and yesterday (Saturday) in training it was so-so," explained Tuchel on Sunday. "It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League. It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it. He didn't feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners.

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could."

Kepa will be keen to keep his spot in the side on Wednesday against Aston Villa when they visit Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup third round.

