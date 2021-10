Newberg mayor, GFU president weigh in on controversies that have wracked the Newberg School District. Over the past several weeks we have suffered from conflict in our community, much of it centered around the Newberg School District. We know that our schools are filled with dedicated educators who invest in the students of our community. This has been a difficult time for them and we want to publicly express our appreciation for their crucial work in educating our future citizens. We genuinely believe that the future of our society depends on the success of their endeavor.

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO