The lessons in the stride

By Leen Sharba
Michigan Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy perfect morning goes like this: I’m awake at least two hours before any commitment, class or meeting. I pour myself a glass of water and make a cup of coffee. I drink my coffee while snacking on almond-stuffed dates for energy. I change into my running clothes, slip on my shoes and make sure I use the bathroom. I stretch, put in my Airpods, hit play on my Spotify playlist and take off to the “start workout” command from my MapMyRun App. With my back straight, my shoulders pinched back and my elbows bent and stationary at my side, I start running. My feet hit the pavement one after the other, while my shoulders move in synchrony with my legs. Right shoulder with left leg. Left shoulder with right leg. My breathing soon follows as I get into a pattern matching my strides. Just like that, I enter a meditative state. With drum beats blasting through my ears, my feet against the pavement and my breathing steady, my mind is at peace. I feel gratitude in running, pride that I am a runner and dedication to make this run a meaningful one. I am interrupted only by my phone announcing the distance and speed at which I am running. It’s one of my favorite feelings in the world. Back at home, I quickly get myself into the shower hearing my brother’s “Leen you smell so bad” and my sister’s slightly kinder “Were you running?” with a hand over her nose. For the rest of the day, I carry a certain openness in my chest and lightness in my step.

