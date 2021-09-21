Eddie Smiley
Eddie Smiley passed away on September 16, 2021 at age 48. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Randy Cook and Brother Todd Elliott, is 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church (300 N. Maple St., Lebanon, TN) and will be followed by interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dan Lain, Brian Dobbs, Brian Short, Phillip Reece, Aaron Pryor, and Rob Watts. Honorary Pallbearers are William and Hunter Smiley. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and Wednesday 1-3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church.www.lebanondemocrat.com
