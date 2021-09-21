CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, TN

Eddie Smiley

Lebanon Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Smiley passed away on September 16, 2021 at age 48. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Randy Cook and Brother Todd Elliott, is 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church (300 N. Maple St., Lebanon, TN) and will be followed by interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dan Lain, Brian Dobbs, Brian Short, Phillip Reece, Aaron Pryor, and Rob Watts. Honorary Pallbearers are William and Hunter Smiley. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and Wednesday 1-3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Friendship, TN
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Pryor
Person
Loretta Lynn

Comments / 0

Community Policy