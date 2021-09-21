Three roads still closed from weekend flooding; cooler temps on way

Saturday's rain washed away a 20-foot span of Barnes Road near Ardmore. Road crews hope to have both lanes open in a few days, according to Limestone District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Up to 8 inches of rain in parts of the Tennessee Valley over the past 72 hours have temporarily closed at least three roads and left water on some roads Monday afternoon, according to weather and road officials.

In Limestone County, a portion of Barnes Road near Old Scrouge Road was washed away, and the resulting 20-foot-long by 10-foot-deep gap left some residents stranded and without water for several hours Saturday, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said.

He said road crews from District 1 and District 3 worked about six hours Saturday night to restore water service and temporarily open one lane of Barnes Road. He said he hopes to have the Barnes Road damage repaired and restored by the end of the week if weather permits.

He said the washout required 12 truckloads of gravel to fill the gap. “It’s a pretty major job. Until repairs are complete, it will negatively impact 15 to 20 households,” Sammet said.

“I believe we had 8 to 10 inches of rain out there,” he said. “One fellow poured 9 inches out of his rain gauge. The rain washed entire trees down, and we had several places damaged. We had to get trees off bridges and out of culverts.”

Morgan District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said Mud Tavern Road in southwest Decatur and Norris Mill Road in Flint were closed Monday because of water standing on the road. He said Red Bank Road in the Burningtree area could be closed this morning.

“I expect it will be at least a couple of days before those roads are open again,” he said. “We have signs up and urge motorists to avoid the areas, especially at night when there may be ponding occurring. We had a lot of rain in a short time. Some minor flooding may still occur.”

He suggested motorists detour to U.S. 31 to avoid the closures.

Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said North Seneca Road near Town Hall was flooded on Sunday afternoon but the water has subsided. “We had some minor flooding and water on the roads, but everything is back open now,” he said.

In Lawrence County, County Engineer Winston Sitton said a Mount Hope bridge on Lawrence County 26 was closed about 24 hours Sunday and Monday with debris on the bridge, and the East Lawrence area had drainage ditch issues.

“We need some dry weather to get the water levels down,” Sitton said.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville said about another inch of rain is forecast for this afternoon and evening.

“More showers are moving in, and our main concern is additional flash flooding,” said Meteorologist Andy Kula. “Wednesday things should dry out and temperatures will start to fall.”

He said Thursday and Friday will bring lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s. “This will be our first fall-like cold front coming in,” Kula said.

A Hazel Green man who was kayaking with his children following the weekend's heavy rains saved the kids when the current became too strong but couldn't get himself out of the water and drowned, The Associated Press reported. Johnny Henderson III, 35, was pronounced dead after emergency workers located his body in flood waters on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, searchers in Tuscaloosa found the body of a man whose sports-utility vehicle was overwhelmed by water during flash flooding on Saturday. The body of Kelvin Watford, 40, was found about a quarter-mile downstream from where his vehicle was found, news outlets reported.