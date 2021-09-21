Tesla Donated A Solar Roof Worth At Least $150,000 To Buffalo Heritage Carousel In 2020
In August 2020, The Buffalo News reported that Tesla donated a solar roof to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside, which was scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The article noted that the black tiles were made at Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo and that each would be stamped “Assembled in Buffalo, NY, USA.” Today, Tesla shared a stunning video of the carousel on Twitter with the caption, “Solar Roof powers Buffalo Heritage Carousel in NY.”cleantechnica.com
