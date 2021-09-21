CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tesla Donated A Solar Roof Worth At Least $150,000 To Buffalo Heritage Carousel In 2020

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2020, The Buffalo News reported that Tesla donated a solar roof to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside, which was scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The article noted that the black tiles were made at Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo and that each would be stamped “Assembled in Buffalo, NY, USA.” Today, Tesla shared a stunning video of the carousel on Twitter with the caption, “Solar Roof powers Buffalo Heritage Carousel in NY.”

cleantechnica.com

Buffalo News

Construction poised to start on Uniland's South Buffalo solar farm

Construction is expected to begin shortly on Uniland Development Co.'s proposed solar farm project at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Uniland is planning to put up a 5-megawatt solar array on the brownfield property at 255 Ship Canal Parkway to produce enough power for 800 households, in what would be the first large-scale operation of its kind within the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

National Carousel Association recognizes Canalside’s Buffalo Heritage Carousel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel received some national recognition Thursday. The National Carousel Association made a stop at Canalside to “ooh and aah” at the hard work that went into restoring the heritage carousel. The association visits a carousel typically two to three years after it’s up and running, but in this case, they came earlier.
BUFFALO, NY
Carscoops

Tesla Axes Referral Program For Everything But Its Solar Roof

Tesla has axed its long-standing referral program for its vehicles and now only offers a referral program for its solar roof. The electric car manufacturer has used its referral program to encourage owners to promote the brand and for each time their unique referral code is used, they receive a reward. Most commonly, Tesla offers free Supercharging and at one stage, Tesla was giving away free Roadsters to owners that made enough referrals. As Electrek notes, as many as 80 Tesla owners are set to receive free Roadsters.
ECONOMY
Union Leader

Currier Museum lands $100K grant for solar panels on roof

The Currier Museum of Art received a $100,000 grant to help place solar panels on its roof. This grant came from the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative of the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation. Frankenthaler was a well-known American abstract painter who died in 2011. The museum is one of 79 grant recipients selected...
MUSEUMS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Cars
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Most Expensive Condo for Sale in Buffalo Worth the Price [Photos]

If you're looking for luxury in Buffalo, the most expensive condo for sale right now might just be up your alley. The property is currently listed at just under $750,000. The home, located at 1088 Delaware Avenue, is listed on Zillow for $749,000. It is an 1823 square feet condo in The Delaware Tower. While superstition says the 13th floor is unlucky, the owner of this condo will get lucky with amazing views of the city, Canada and Lake Erie. The unit features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, including a steam shower. There is a galley kitchen, a wet bar, a family room/library, office space, and a laundry room.
BUFFALO, NY
Redorbit.com

Tesla to Reverse Price Hikes for Some Solar Roof Customers

In March, Tesla caused outrage among customers who had reserved a solar roof by making significant price hikes to their solar roofs. Customers reported communications from Tesla saying that the price of their solar roofs were increasing, sometimes even more than doubling. These customers were only given the choice of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Thegardenisland.com

North Shore home to state’s first Tesla Solar Roof

PRINCEVILLE — The first Tesla Solar Roof in the state has been installed on Kaua‘i, introducing a new option for homeowners who want clean energy without sacrificing style. Tesla’s product resembles shingles, unlike familiar solar panels, which mount to existing traditional roofing and are relatively conspicuous. “A lot of people...
PRINCEVILLE, HI
CBS Denver

Evans Family Get Keys To New 5-Bedroom Home Thanks To Habitat For Humanity

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family was handed the keys to a brand new home in Evans on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy helped make their dream of owning a home possible. (credit: CBS) Franky Rodriguez and her family were given the new five-bedroom home with all the newest amenities. She has been raising her four children and a grandchild in an apartment for decades. Now, she is the proud owner of a zero-net energy home powered by Atmos Energy. (credit: CBS) “This particular home right here has r-34-36 walls and in the ceiling and attic and really that seals that home up, so it will use as little energy as possible,” said Rob Leivo with Atmos Energy. (credit: CBS) The home has solar panels, high-efficiency natural gas and energy star appliances.
EVANS, CO
CBS Miami

Historic Shuttered Mai-Kai Restaurant To Reopen In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Seasoned Miami restaurant and entertainment operators are coming to the rescue of one of South Florida’s iconic restaurant and entertainment venues. Closed for more than a year because of catastrophic water damage to the decades old building and complete destruction of the kitchen, the prospects of Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai ever returning to its former glory seemed dim at best. The Mai-Kai, a taste of Polynesian food, dance, and Tiki drinks in the heart of Broward County had been the go-to spot for family fun, a dinner and show, weddings, and anniversaries. Bob Thornton and his brother Jack opened the...
FLORIDA STATE
CleanTechnica

Should EV Drivers Pay To Charge At Public Stations?

When I first moved to Fort Pierce, Florida 4 years ago, I had a wonderful early Saturday morning routine. I’d drive over the Causeway Bridge to the Marina area and take a left into the City Garage. I’d pull into the single EV charger space and plug in my Nissan LEAF. There wasn’t any requirement for me to pay to charge; it seemed as if the city were welcoming me to the shopping area.
FORT PIERCE, FL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CleanTechnica

Carbon Capture’s Other Dirty Secret: Nowhere To Put It (Part 2 of 2)

In Part 1 of this assessment, we saw that the magnitude of CO2 emissions were vastly larger than the largest and best sequestration facilities built to date, and further, that the majority were actually enhanced oil recovery facilities with significant net CO2 emissions end to end. We also saw that there’s significant competition for underground voids suitable to store gases that just want to escape. So much for problems one through three. In Part 2 we cover another geological issue, a basic physics problem with this entire scheme, an environmental problem and, of course, the reality about who is footing the bill. That’s problems 4 through 7.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chicago Tribune

Documents that survived the Great Fire sit in a climate-controlled vault in the state archives. But it will take special technology to decipher them.

What could be among the oldest surviving Chicago city records sit inside a special climate-controlled vault at the Illinois State Archives, largely indecipherable. These are volumes that survived the Great Chicago Fire 150 years ago. Some appear to contain early property assessments or official confirmations. One is in a box labeled “General Ordinances A, March 4, 1837 to July 8, 1851,” ...
CHICAGO, IL
CleanTechnica

Costly Global Warming Effects vs. Cool & Fun Global Warming Solutions

In part one of this two-part examination of global warming, we presented evidence that global warming has caused unprecedented melting of ice on Greenland, glaciers around the world, and the Arctic Ocean. In part 2, we present evidence that global warming is responsible for the increase in hurricane intensity, the increase in rainfall (and thus flooding) in some regions, and the increase in drought and fires in other regions.
ENVIRONMENT
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Silicon Valley

Solar roof company launches effort that’s rare in Bay Area: manufacturing

SAN JOSE — A solar roof maker has launched a venture in San Jose that increasingly is a rarity in the high-cost Bay Area: a new manufacturing center. GAF Energy has opened a San Jose factory where the maker of integrated solar roofs will combine manufacturing, research and administrative functions in a gamble that the unified effort will ratchet up efficiency.
SAN JOSE, CA

