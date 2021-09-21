Tesla Donated A Solar Roof Worth At Least $150,000 To Buffalo Heritage Carousel In 2020

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family was handed the keys to a brand new home in Evans on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy helped make their dream of owning a home possible. (credit: CBS) Franky Rodriguez and her family were given the new five-bedroom home with all the newest amenities. She has been raising her four children and a grandchild in an apartment for decades. Now, she is the proud owner of a zero-net energy home powered by Atmos Energy. (credit: CBS) “This particular home right here has r-34-36 walls and in the ceiling and attic and really that seals that home up, so it will use as little energy as possible,” said Rob Leivo with Atmos Energy. (credit: CBS) The home has solar panels, high-efficiency natural gas and energy star appliances.

EVANS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO