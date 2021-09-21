High School sports round-up: Calloway falls to CCA in five sets

PADUCAH — Calloway County jumped to a two-set lead and seemed to have things under control in volleyball action Monday night at Community Christian Academy. However, as was the case the first time these teams met earlier this season in Murray, the Lady Warriors were able to stay in the match and ultimately won it in five sets. Where Calloway had gained a 2-1 sets lead at Murray, this time the Lady Warriors won the final three sets in a row to claim the victory by scores of 19-25, 24-26, 25-22, 30-28, 15-8.