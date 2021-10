Back in 2014, the Green Bay Packers lost two of their first three games. The offense ranked towards the bottom of the league and the fanbase began to panic about where the campaign was going. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers then decided to offer a word of advice to all those in Green Bay: "R-E-L-A-X." He was right, as the Packers went on an 11-2 run, defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs and made it to the NFC Championship game as Rodgers picked up his second NFL MVP.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO