The Packers were one of the few teams who had an effort as bad as the Falcons in the first week of the season, as they were utterly stomped into the dirt by the Saints, who turned around and got destroyed by the Panthers this week. That’s not a great sign for Green Bay’s 2021 fortunes, but it is just one game, and even the Falcons bounced back to put a semi-respectable effort up against the Buccaneers this week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO