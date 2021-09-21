Man beaten with metal pipe, stabbed at Federal Way bus stop, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a man for brutally assaulting someone with a metal pipe and knife. Officers were called to reports of an assault at a bus stop on Pacific Highway and 312th Street just before 8 p.m. Witnesses told police that a 22-year-old man attacked a 47-year-old man with a metal pipe, and then after 911 was called, started attacking him again and stabbed him several times.