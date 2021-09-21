CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Man beaten with metal pipe, stabbed at Federal Way bus stop, police say

By Q13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police arrested a man for brutally assaulting someone with a metal pipe and knife. Officers were called to reports of an assault at a bus stop on Pacific Highway and 312th Street just before 8 p.m. Witnesses told police that a 22-year-old man attacked a 47-year-old man with a metal pipe, and then after 911 was called, started attacking him again and stabbed him several times.

