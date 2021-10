ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state health department is starting to reach out to thousands of Marylanders eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to encourage people to get that additional dose. The state is pushing eight million vaccine doses administered with thousands more each day getting booster shots. Health officials reiterated Thursday who is eligible for the Pfizer booster — those 65 and older, adults with underlying conditions, those who work in high-risk settings, and those who live or work in long-term care settings. “If you’re eligible for a booster shot, please get one. If you are unvaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Dennis...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO