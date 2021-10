So much so that he almost forced his way out of Wisconsin amid a lengthy standoff with the team this offseason, having become disenchanted with the direction of the franchise. Rodgers, long considered one of the all-time greats at his position, has just the one Super Bowl title to his name. Watching on as a certain Tom Brady won a seventh, having engineered his own exit from the New England Patriots last year, will have only strengthened his resolve.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO