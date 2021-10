Right now, a handful of scientists around the world are trying to create a universal vaccine that would protect against this — and all future — coronavirus pandemics. The problem they face is that viruses are constantly mutating. It’s a simple technique they use to outfox immune systems. As the immune system learns to identify and defeat the virus, it changes to stay alive. That’s why a vaccine that protects against the virus that causes COVID-19 may not protect against future variations of the same virus.

