CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Universal Music chief predicts billions of dollars of growth from digital listening

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsdFI_0c2kxt0S00
Universal Music is home to a host of popular artists including Taylor Swift.

The chief executive of Universal Music has said the hotly anticipated €40bn flotation of the world’s largest record company this week does not mark the peak of the streaming-led recovery of the music industry, with billions of dollars of growth yet to come from a new wave of digital listening on devices such a smart speakers, connected cars and services such as TikTok.

Sir Lucian Grainge, who stands to make a transaction bonus of at least $170m when the label behind artists such as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber goes public in Amsterdam on Tuesday, said the listing provided the opportunity to build Universal into the “next generation music company”.

“For Universal Music Group, and the industry, there’s so much more to come, so many opportunities,” he told the Guardian. “The penetration rates of digital services in some of the largest countries haven’t yet reached those of more mature markets, so there’s plenty of headroom in those key markets.

“And then when you add fans’ growing listening through voice-controlled speakers, connected cars, social media, gaming, fitness and so on, you realise why we believe we’re just at the beginning of a new wave of music consumption. This wave is taking place on a variety of platforms – some of which were not even on the radar just a few years ago.”

Mark Mulligan, an analyst at Midia Research, said about 10% of the almost $22bn in global streaming revenues in 2020 came via licensing revenues from listening on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, through smart speakers such as Amazon’s Alexa, in games such as Fortnite and Peloton, the cycling business.

“Music is going everywhere,” Mulligan said. “TV shows, games, advertising, TikTok, Peloton, there’s lots of growth on Instagram. Streaming was like the jump-start in the heart of the industry. It got it going and is keeping the lights on. But it’s not all of the story any more. Investors are buying music catalogues, emerging markets are showing strong growth. It’s all making the music industry look interesting for investors. The industry looks like it is in peak growth.”

In a note to investors last month, bullish analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove described Universal Music as an “extraordinary, must-own asset”, adding that its lofty valuation of €54bn would prove conservative. The most recent sale of a 10% stake in Universal in July, to Bill Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square, valued the business at €40bn.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Universal’s performance has boomed in recent years owing to a surge in digital listening. A decade ago, as record sales continued to plunge but streaming was yet to produce significant income, Universal made €4.2bn in revenues and turned a profit of €507m. This year the company is on track to make almost €8bn revenue and profits of potentially €1.5bn.

Vivendi, the French media group controlled by Vincent Bolloré, is spinning the business off with 60% of Universal’s shares initially distributed to its shareholders, who may then hold or sell them. After the flotation Vivendi, which has owned Universal since 2000, will control 10% of the company. Tencent, the Chinese tech and entertainment conglomerate, owns 20% of Universal.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Universal Music Approaches $53 Billion Valuation Following IPO

Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion).
ENTERTAINMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Universal shares soar as music giant makes US$53 billion debut

LONDON (Sept 21): Universal Music Group BV (UMG) shares soared in their stock market debut as investors seized the chance to own the dominant player in a resurgent music industry. Spun off from French media company Vivendi SE, UMG hit the Amsterdam stock market with a value of €45.4 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
morningbrew.com

Universal Music Group Goes Public

The music industry’s rebirth reached a crescendo yesterday, when Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music company, went public in Amsterdam after being spun off from Vivendi. Its first day of trading was as pristine as the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. Shares of the label, which represents mega-artists like Lady Gaga...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Justin Bieber
seattlepi.com

Universal Music Group Valued at $39 Billion Before Tuesday's IPO

Universal Music Group’s long-awaited debut on the stock market doesn’t officially launch until Tuesday morning in Europe, but the process just began with Euronext announcing that the technical reference price for UMG’s shares is around $21.70 per share (€18.50), which would place its value at around $39 billion. The price,...
ENTERTAINMENT
stockxpo.com

Universal Music Spinoff to Test Investors’ Appetite for Music

Vivendi SE’s spinoff of Universal Music Group , expected Tuesday, will leave the French conglomerate bereft of its most lucrative business and will test the market’s appetite for music as an asset class. The world’s largest music company, behind stars including Taylor Swift, Drake and the Beatles, will debut on...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Def Jam Names Lena Franklin VP of Marketing

Lena Franklin has been named vice president of marketing, Def Jam Recordings, it was announced Thursday by Jeff Harleston, interim chairman & CEO. She came to the label in June after five years at Interscope, where she worked on campaigns for Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Rich the Kid, Summer Walker and others. In her first months at Def Jam, she has formed on Alessia Cara’s new album “In The Meantime,”  Kaash Paige, Ludacris’ new Netflix children’s show “Karma’s World” and more. “Lena brings a combination of savvy, sophistication and creativity to our marketing team as she continues to grow as an executive,” said Harleston....
MUSIC
Variety

Aito Media Founders Launch New Finnish Production Banner Take Two Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

A trio of well-experienced Finnish producers, Eero Hietala, Lasse Koskinen and Ilkka Hynninen, have joined forces to launch Take Two Studios, a production company which will focus on premium drama, documentaries and podcasts. Hietala and Hynninen previously co-founded Aito Media in 2003 and produced more than 1,700 hours of programming during their 18-year run as co-CEO’s. Their recent credits as executive producers include the series “Almost True” and “Pirjo,” half-hour comedy “Mother-in-Paw” and procedural crime drama “Lakeside Murders.” “After a long, successful stint growing a Finnish generalist production company to exit stage, now in this second chapter of our entrepreneurial...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Universal Music Group#Tiktok#Midia Research#Fortnite#Jp Morgan Cazenove#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#French#Tencent#Chinese
Variety

Sony Music Unveils ‘Artist Assistance’ Counseling Services

While there was no official announcement, Sony Music is expanding its “Artists Forward” program with the opening of Artist Assistance, a service offering access to free, confidential counseling services to address stress, anxiety, depression, grief, family and relationship issues. Active-roster artists around the world will now be able connect with a dedicated, licensed therapist at no cost. Participation is completely confidential, according to a letter the company sent to its artists on Thursday that was obtained by Variety. Industry vet and longtime Sony exec Susan Moultrie has returned to the company as the point person for the program, serving as senior VP of artist initiatives...
MUSIC
Deadline

Sean Gupta Becomes ViacomCBS SVP Of Streaming Strategy, Shifting From BET Networks Role

Sean Gupta has shifted from a strategy executive role at BET Networks to SVP of streaming strategy for ViacomCBS. He began the new position last week, reporting to Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for the streaming division of ViacomCBS.  Gupta was named SVP of strategy and business operations for BET Networks in the fall of 2019. He co-led the executive team that conceived of, planned and launched the two-year-old BET+ premium streaming service. He was also a member of the dealmaking team that negotiated and structured the joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. ViacomCBS has joined its media...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

IMDb TV Launches in U.K., Eyes Global Rollout

IMDb TV has made its first trip overseas. Amazon’s advertising-supported free streaming service has launched in the U.K., the platform’s first international territory outside North America, and will be available to British audiences first via the Prime Video app and later via a standalone app on Fire TV. The launch slate includes original U.S. shows, such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, alongside a library of movies and TV shows, including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community and 2 Broke Girls. IMDb...
TV SHOWS
Athens Daily Review

Digital growth brought changes

Athens Daily Review publisher Lange Svehlak told the Athens Kiwanis Club members that the newspaper has increased its digital presence in recent years and is now seen by more people than ever. At the Kiwanis meeting Tuesday at Tilo’s. Svehlak said recent data shows 85% of Americans say they go...
ATHENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Explosive ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jyoti Deshpande Appointed as CEO of Viacom 18

Veteran media executive, Jyoti Deshpande has been appointed CEO of Viacom 18, the joint venture between TV18 and U.S. conglomerate Viacom. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani acquired a controlling stake in Viacom18 in 2018. The move cements Deshpande’s position as one of the highest-ranking women executives in the Indian entertainment industry. Deshpande was previously president of the chairman’s office for media and entertainment, at Ambani’s Reliance Industries. She already serves on the boards of Network18 and investee companies Balaji Telefilms and Saavn Media. Viacom18 said: “In her new assignment, Jyoti will help bring synergies across all of Reliance’s media interests and investments and further equip...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Release ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in November

UPDATE (9/30): Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce a new release date for her re-recorded version of Red: November 12th. “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album,” she wrote on Stories. *** Taylor Swift will release a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red on November 19th. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which she unveiled in April. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift confirmed on Twitter. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.” The next album that I’ll...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X Will Be First Artist to Drop Official TikTok NFTs

TikTok’s first officially minted in NFT collection, “TikTok Top Moments,” will roll out this fall — starting with digital collectibles from Lil Nas X next month. The collection will feature six TikTok videos as one-of-a-kind NFTs and a series of limited-edition NFTs inspired by cultural moments from the short-form video platform. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) provide a way to certify ownership of digital content using distributed blockchain technology — essentially, they’re like virtual versions of physical collectibles like artwork. Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch one-of-one and limited-edition TikTok NFTs, with artist Rudy Willingham, which will go on sale...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy