CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Top Thai union leader ‘targeted’ with jail for rail safety campaign

By Rebecca Ratcliffe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgfBI_0c2kxnxK00

One of Thailand’s most prominent union leaders is facing three years in prison for his role in organising a railway safety campaign, in a case described as the biggest attack on organised labour in the country in decades.

Rights advocates say the case involving Sawit Kaewvarn, president of the State Railway Union of Thailand, will have a chilling effect on unions and threatens to further weaken workers’ rights in the country.

Sawit, who is also head of the State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation, the largest body of trade unions in Thailand, was convicted of omission of duties and sentenced to three years in prison last October. Twelve other national and local union leaders received the same sentence.

The group has been freed on bail and have appealed against the verdict, with a ruling expected soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qpXp_0c2kxnxK00
Rescuers on the derailed train carriages in Hua Hin. Seven passengers were killed in the 2009 crash, which unions say was due to safety failings. Photograph: The Nation/AP

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division, said that the convictions would be “a major blow” to the Thai labour movement if they were upheld.

It could, he added, prompt the US to further suspend trade preferences for Thailand. In 2019, the US announced it would halt $1.3bn (£1bn) in trade benefits, citing a failure to ensure labour rights.

“I think it would also raise some fundamental concerns both for the UK, and for the EU, who are trying to negotiate free trade agreements with Thailand: that it is impossible to do business with the Thai government without engaging in supporting an anti-union agenda,” said Robertson.

The case dates back to 2009 when seven passengers were killed, and dozens more injured, after a train derailment near Khao Tao station in Hua Hin, a seaside town 125 miles (200km) south of Bangkok.

A fact-finding panel, led by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), blamed the train driver, who it said had fallen asleep.

It was the third derailment in weeks, and the union argued that faulty safety equipment had contributed to the disaster. It launched a health and safety campaign, calling on the SRT to fix what it believed to be broken machinery. Drivers refused to operate trains that they alleged did not have functioning safety features, such as “dead man’s switches” and vigilance control equipment.

In response, the SRT accused the union of organising a strike – which, as state enterprise workers, they are forbidden from doing. It filed a lawsuit against 13 union leaders, including Sawit, which led to years of drawn-out negotiations and expensive litigation. Sawit was dismissed in 2011, and, though reinstated in 2014, was not compensated for the lost income.

In 2018, after the lawsuit was ended, seven of the national union leaders were ordered to pay 24m baht (£520,000) in fines and interest. The sum was to be deducted from their wages.

The verdict was financially devastating, but Sawit and the other union leaders believed the matter was, at least, finally closed. Then, in 2019, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) brought criminal charges against the group, just days before the statute of limitations was due to expire, according to Sawit.

Sawit was accused by the NACC of omission of duties and of causing a work stoppage with an intention to cause damage, and was sentenced along with the 12 others on 21 October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVBtg_0c2kxnxK00
‘Safety is a human right,’ said Sawit. ‘We need to work in a safe environment.’ Photograph: Handout

“It was not beyond expectation that they would try to attack me but I didn’t think it was going to be this hard,” said Sawit.

He said when the sentencing was announced last year, workers broke down and cried.

The various actions taken against the union workers have been condemned domestically, by the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand, and by international rights groups. The UN’s International Labour Organization has repeatedly expressed concern over the cases .

Sawit has lost count of how much money he has lost in the lawsuit. Today, his monthly salary is only about 300 baht (£6.50) – just below the daily minimum wage in Thailand. Other workers have been forced to transfer ownership of their assets, fearing they will be seized. They have been unable to support their families or pay for their children to go to university. The union has estimated it will take a decade for the seven union leaders to pay the fines.

David Welsh, Thailand country director for the Solidarity Center, an international workers’ rights group that is advocating for Sawit and other union leaders, said the case, by criminalising basic freedom of association activities, would have a chilling effect on other workers.

“They are targeting the most senior figure in the trade union movement. The message to rank-and-file trade union members or leaders is: this is what we do to the most senior leader in the movement, regardless of outside pressure, national or international.”

A sample of 90 trains checked by the SRT at the time of the Hua Hin crash found the vigilance systems on 21 trains were damaged, according to data later cited by a National Human Rights Commission of Thailand report.

Related: Top fashion brands face legal challenge over garment workers’ rights in Asia

Sawit stresses that the campaign was simply calling for safer conditions for workers. “Safety is a human right, it is the employee’s right; we need to work in a safe environment,” he said.

According to one order seen by the Guardian, issued after the union’s health and safety campaign was launched, workers were instructed to drive trains even if the vigilance system or dead man’s switch was not working properly. Staff were told to place these notices in the driver’s cab.

The union said the family of a victim killed in the Hua Hin crash had successfully sued the SRT for failing to maintain safety equipment – a sign, it argued, that its campaign was in the public interest.

The NACC and SRT did not respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren makes progress

Health officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases.Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by schools. A separate campaign by a medical research institute on Monday began inoculating children aged 10 to 18 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.On Tuesday, 1,500 students received shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 800 for the first time and 700 as a follow-up to their first shot in August.Bangkok officials have asked...
EDUCATION
spectrumnews1.com

German rail operator, union agree on pay deal to end strike

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a labor union representing train drivers said Thursday they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer. The GDL union said it secured assurances over...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Troubled Thai State Railway targets US$18 billion in land projects

(Sept 27): The State Railway of Thailand has set up a company to manage and monetize its most-valuable properties in an effort to reverse decades of losses. While the idea of generating income from SRT assets has been around for years, the plans are only now taking shape, with prime real estate being transferred to an asset-management unit, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said in an interview.
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
The Independent

Oil tanker operator protests Indonesia's detention of crew

The operator of an oil tanker seized by Indonesian authorities at the request of Cambodia is protesting the detention of its crew, calling it a human rights violation.World Tankers Management, the Singapore-based operator of the MT Strovolos, said the crew members, who have been detained by Indonesian Marine Police for questioning since Friday, are innocent of any wrongdoing.Indonesia’s navy seized the tanker in late July at the request of Cambodia, which said it was wanted on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil.Harry Goldenhardt, a police spokesperson in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, said Tuesday the crew is...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader's death

Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was shot by unknown attackers late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear who was behind the attack.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the murder and praised Mohibullah as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader

The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for murdering him in a Bangladesh refugee camp because of his popularity and rights work. Mohib Ullah had emerged in recent years as one of the most prominent representatives of around 850,000 Rohingya stuck in camps in Bangladesh since fleeing violence in Myanmar in 2017. Unidentified assailants gunned him down late Wednesday, prompting Bangladeshi authorities to deploy hundreds of extra armed police in the camps on Thursday. Up to 25,000 people attended funeral prayers at the main Kutpalong camp on Thursday, police said. Nazir Hossain, a Rohingya leader, said there were 200,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Unions#European Union#Union Movement#Traffic Accident#Thai#Human Rights Watch#Eu#Un#The Solidarity Center
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines authorities imposes ‘red alert’ travel restrictions to 4 countries

Philippine health authorities have now added four more countries to their list of destinations who have the ‘red alert’ classification of travel restrictions in line with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The countries are namely Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia. According to the latest statement from Presidential Spokesperson Harry...
LIFESTYLE
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy