CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Chico teen charged with murder, assault after shooting two homeless men earlier this month

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. — A 16-year-old teen from Chico has been charged with murder and assault with a firearm for a shooting at Teichert Ponds earlier this month. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, on September 4, at 2:30 a.m., Chico police responded to a homeless camp near Teichert Ponds and found two men who had been shot. One of the victims, 53-year-old Guy Vanzant of Chico, was declared dead at the scene. Ramsey said the second victim was taken to Enloe Medical Center for several gunshot wounds.

krcrtv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Butte County, CA
Chico, CA
Society
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Butte County, CA
Society
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Teichert Ponds#Enloe Medical Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy