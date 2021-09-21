Chico teen charged with murder, assault after shooting two homeless men earlier this month

CHICO, Calif. — A 16-year-old teen from Chico has been charged with murder and assault with a firearm for a shooting at Teichert Ponds earlier this month. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, on September 4, at 2:30 a.m., Chico police responded to a homeless camp near Teichert Ponds and found two men who had been shot. One of the victims, 53-year-old Guy Vanzant of Chico, was declared dead at the scene. Ramsey said the second victim was taken to Enloe Medical Center for several gunshot wounds.