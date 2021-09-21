RUSSELLVILLE — Margie A. Hill, age 75, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her residence. Margie worked for years as a sewing operator at H.D. Lee. She loved her family, her West Highland Baptist Church family, and most importantly, her God. She especially loved her grandchildren and always ready to hug them. She loved life and would want you to remember, “Right is right, wrong is wrong.” She will be missed by all who knew her.