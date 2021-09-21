CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents who didn't file taxes won't get child tax credit payments unless they act by Oct. 15

By Katie Teague
CNET
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this summer, after the first monthly advance child tax credit payment was issued, a report published by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities warned that some 4 million children in low-income households might miss out on the enhanced benefit this year. And that's because the IRS is basing eligibility for this year's prepayments on 2020 tax returns. If families didn't make enough to file a return, or just haven't gotten around to it yet, the IRS wouldn't know they were qualified to get the cash, which could be up to $3,600 per child annually.

