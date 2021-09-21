Bloomsburg gets first win of season in 31-27 victory over Gannon

BLOOMSBURG – A phrase that will be heard countless times during the upcoming Bloomsburg Fair is “Step right up, step right up.”. Since the beginning of preseason training camp coach Frank Sheptock has been issuing that phrase in the form of a challenge to his talented, but mostly inexperienced Bloomsburg University football team. Saturday in a non-conference game against visiting Gannon on Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium, the Huskies had to find a way to step up with four seconds remaining to cover 48 yards and avoid their third consecutive loss.