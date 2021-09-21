CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomsburg, PA

Bloomsburg gets first win of season in 31-27 victory over Gannon

By DOYLE DIETZ FOR THE NEWS-ITEM
newsitem.com
 10 days ago

BLOOMSBURG – A phrase that will be heard countless times during the upcoming Bloomsburg Fair is “Step right up, step right up.”. Since the beginning of preseason training camp coach Frank Sheptock has been issuing that phrase in the form of a challenge to his talented, but mostly inexperienced Bloomsburg University football team. Saturday in a non-conference game against visiting Gannon on Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium, the Huskies had to find a way to step up with four seconds remaining to cover 48 yards and avoid their third consecutive loss.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Bloomsburg, PA
Sports
City
Bloomsburg, PA
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement over her blockbuster lawsuit that accused the studio of sabotaging the theatrical release of "Black Widow" to prop up Disney Plus. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats pour cold water on Manchin's $1.5T price tag

His fellow Democrats quickly poured cold water Thursday on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (W.Va.) suggested maximum of a $1.5 trillion social spending bill, underscoring the rocky path facing leadership and President Biden on advancing their biggest legislative priority. Manchin, in a massive scrum on Capitol Hill, doubled down on $1.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomsburg University#American Football#Bloomsburg Fair

Comments / 0

Community Policy