Following a summer full of emails promoting living on campus, students were able to move on campus at the start of August. This year, on-campus residential life is looking a little different compared to previous years as a result of the pandemic. A noticeable difference comes from the number of students residing on campus dropping to 520 students compared to the usual 800. While campus life has yet to return to what it normally looks like, many students have expressed positive feelings about returning and living on campus for the first time.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO