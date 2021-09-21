CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JP Morgan Chase launches new digital bank brand in the UK

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vs7ZO_0c2ktLIG00

A new digital bank brand offering cashback and money management features has been launched in the UK by JP Morgan Chase.

The Chase brand already provides a range of financial services to more than 60 million households in the United States.

Among its UK offerings will be a “numberless” debit card made from recycled plastic. The card details are stored behind a secure login on the Chase app, so customers do not put their account details at risk if they lose their physical card.

Chase will offer a fee-free current account combining money management features with cashback rewards on everyday debit card spending.

Features include small change round-ups on which people can earn 5% interest for 12 months. Customers’ spending on debit cards will be rounded up to the nearest £1 and the small change will be deposited into a separate account where it will earn interest at 5% for 12 months.

First impressions are that this new account will blow the competition out of the water

Laura Suter, AJ Bell

The current account’s rewards programme is also offering 1% cashback on eligible debit card spending for 12 months for items such as groceries, travel, meals, entertainment, fashion, homeware, electronics, as well as flights and holidays, subject to terms and conditions.

People will receive the cashback rewards without needing to switch their banking provider, commit to a minimum account balance or set up direct debits, Chase said.

It added that there will be a 24-hours a day, seven days a week, UK-led customer support team.

Future products in the pipeline include savings and investment accounts and lending products, Chase said.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of the bank, said: “We’re offering people in the UK the opportunity to experience Chase for the first time with a current account that’s based on simplicity, a fuss free rewards programme and exceptional customer service.”

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell said: “First impressions are that this new account will blow the competition out of the water, with an attractive cashback deal and a market-beating interest rate on its savings feature.

“The 1% cashback is better than rivals as it’s on spending, rather than just certain bills or direct debits, and it also doesn’t require a minimum monthly deposit or come with a fee.”

She added: “A cash round-up feature has become fairly commonplace with banks now, and it means each transaction is rounded up to the nearest pound, with the difference siphoned off into a savings account. But the fact that Chase is paying 5% interest on its round-up savings makes it very attractive.”

Ms Suter added: “There will be some drawbacks for the account for some customers, as it doesn’t have any bank branches, all the help and customer support is online or on the phone, and it must be run from an app. What’s more, some people might be wary of the name as it’s new to the UK market, although has a long history in the US.”

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Starling to Expand Business Operations into Europe

UK-based digital bank Starling is expanding its business operations into Europe. As of H1 2022, “subject to regulatory approval,” Starling intends to make its Banking as a Service (BaaS) solution offering available in the European Union, which includes France, Germany, The Netherlands and Spain, according to an update shared with CI.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JP Morgan Chase & Co.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $169.30. Approximately 4.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.3 million shares. Over the past year, JP Morgan Chase & Co. has traded in a range of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jp Morgan Chase#Debit Cards#Uk#The Chase
pymnts

Nigeria's Central Bank Preps for Launch of eNaira Digital Currency

The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) digital currency is live, Nigerian publication THISDAY reported. Called the eNaira, the currency is slated to launch in a week. The site had more than 1 million hits in 24 hours, according to stats from the report, showing how much interest there is in the digital currency, the report stated.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

UK House of Lords begins hearing on central bank digital currencies

The U.K.’s House of Lords has begun an inquiry into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), calling on evidence from the public into whether such an innovation should be adopted in the country. The upper house of the U.K.’s parliament, the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee, is calling for public submissions on...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

WSFS Bank Launches Digital Personal Loans Platform

WILMINGTON, DE — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it this week launched a digital personal loans product powered by Upstart, (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. WSFS’s partnership with Upstart expands the Bank’s personal loan offerings to a wider, more inclusive Customer base while diversifying its business and creating more digital-friendly Customer experiences.
CREDITS & LOANS
finovate.com

JP Morgan Taps Thought Machine to Replace Retail Banking Core

JP Morgan Chase announced this week it will replace its U.S. core banking suite with U.K.-based Thought Machine’s Vault. Founded in 2014, Vault is a cloud native core banking engine that leverages smart contracts to help banks and fintechs build in the cloud and avoid the constraints of legacy technology. Vault provides a full range of retail and small business banking capabilities, including checking accounts, savings, loans, credit cards, and mortgages.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Law.com

Private Equity Firm One Rock hires JP Morgan Lawyer as GC

Fola Adamolekun will lead and oversee One Rock's legal and compliance functions. Adamolekun comes from J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, where she worked in alternative investments. She previously was general counsel and chief compliance officer at the hedge fund Valinor Management. The New York-based private equity firm One Rock...
BUSINESS
investing.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Launches Digital Retail Bank Chase in UK

JPMorgan JPM launches its digital retail bank Chase in the U.K. As planned, currently a smartphone app has been launched, which offers only current accounts. However, eventually, JPMorgan intends to provide savings as well as current accounts along with a wide range of banking services and loan products through the digital-only bank.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com

JP Morgan Merchant Services has begun processing US credit card payments for Alibaba's B2B business unit. JP Morgan is working with Ant Group's Alipay to power payments made by US credit cards on the B2B Alibaba.com, where small firms can sell their goods. Marketplaces accounted for almost half of all...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

JPMorgan to Debut Omniservice UK Digital Bank

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC) is planning to open in the U.K., debuting its first overseas retail bank in its more than 200-year history, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Sept. 16). The bank will be digital-only. Sanoke Viswanathan, head of JPMC’s international customer division, said in the report that the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Meizu launches PANDAER co-branded Mechancial Keyboard & Transparent Power Bank

Earlier this week, Meizu has just launched a number of new consumer electronic products. Out of these, two new products arrives as a collaboration and includes a mechanical keyboard and a transparent power bank. Talking about the keyboard first, the company had previously teased PANDAER X IQUNIX Mechanical Keyboard earlier...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

264K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy