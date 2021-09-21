CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

GBI child porn sting ends in 7 metro arrests

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P15r8_0c2ksQDC00

ATLANTA — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation sting targeting child porn in the metro Atlanta area has landed seven people behind bars.

Six of them were charged with crimes related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The seventh was arrested on drug possession charges. One of the six was also charged with drug possession.

GBI representatives say they first began investigating these cases two months ago and served search warrants, conducted interviews and made arrests over a four-day period.

While ten search warrants were being executed, investigators previewed 101 devices, including 33 cell phones, and seized 17 of them.

Investigators say that there is an increasing number of child porn cases in which the suspect is using their cell phone to seek out the child porn, as well as contact children.

One of the people arrested was found to have been chatting online with a child as young as 9-years-old.

The seven people arrested include:

  • William Anderson, a 55-year-old butcher from Porterdale
  • Tanita Babb, a 21-year-old food service worker from Hampton
  • William Calvin Babb, a 20-year-old food service worker from Hampton
  • Earon Everett, a 42-year-old security guard from Jonesboro
  • David Hawkins Sr., a 57-year-old industrial mechanic from Social Circle
  • William Tornez Lucena, a 20-year-old food service worker from East Point
  • Julio Cesar Rangal-Caston, a 33-year-old unemployed man from Riverdale

The GBI did not clarify what charges each suspect is facing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQYSz_0c2ksQDC00
William Tornez Lucena, 20, was arrested during a GBI child porn sting. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the different sheriff’s offices where the suspects are being held to obtain their mugshots on all seven suspects, but has only received Lucena’s mugshot from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

