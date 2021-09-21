GBI child porn sting ends in 7 metro arrests

ATLANTA — A Georgia Bureau of Investigation sting targeting child porn in the metro Atlanta area has landed seven people behind bars.

Six of them were charged with crimes related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The seventh was arrested on drug possession charges. One of the six was also charged with drug possession.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI representatives say they first began investigating these cases two months ago and served search warrants, conducted interviews and made arrests over a four-day period.

While ten search warrants were being executed, investigators previewed 101 devices, including 33 cell phones, and seized 17 of them.

Investigators say that there is an increasing number of child porn cases in which the suspect is using their cell phone to seek out the child porn, as well as contact children.

One of the people arrested was found to have been chatting online with a child as young as 9-years-old.

The seven people arrested include:

William Anderson, a 55-year-old butcher from Porterdale

Tanita Babb, a 21-year-old food service worker from Hampton

William Calvin Babb, a 20-year-old food service worker from Hampton

Earon Everett, a 42-year-old security guard from Jonesboro

David Hawkins Sr., a 57-year-old industrial mechanic from Social Circle

William Tornez Lucena, a 20-year-old food service worker from East Point

Julio Cesar Rangal-Caston, a 33-year-old unemployed man from Riverdale

The GBI did not clarify what charges each suspect is facing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

William Tornez Lucena, 20, was arrested during a GBI child porn sting. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the different sheriff’s offices where the suspects are being held to obtain their mugshots on all seven suspects, but has only received Lucena’s mugshot from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group