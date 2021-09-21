Stocks tumble on China fears
Stocks on Wall Street closed sharply lower Monday, mirroring losses overseas and handing the S&P 500 index its biggest drop in four months. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers – and the damage they could do to investors if they default – rippled across markets. Investors also worry that the Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support it's been giving markets and the economy.journalgazette.net
