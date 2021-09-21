CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixel 6 series pops up on the FCC, confirming WiFi 6E and UWB support

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertification filings for the Pixel 6 series went live yesterday on the FCC’s website, just potential weeks before the phones’ official launch. Google itself already revealed the most important details of the new Pixel 6 lineup, but there are still some details left to be confirmed. A litany of new Google smartphones were certified by the regulatory agency, with model numbers matching the leaked Pixel 6 series, and it seems that all models have WiFi 6E (6GHz WiFi) support. Some models have ultra-wideband (UWB) support, and some others also have mmWave 5G support, too.

www.xda-developers.com

