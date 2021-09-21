Bulldogs are waking up under Williams

Jermaine Strong has passed for 195 yards and rushed for 185 for Aberdeen, which has won its first two games on the field. MELISSA MEADOR | Monroe Journal

Aberdeen’s football team is starting to believe in itself.

After forfeiting their first two games due to COVID-19 issues, the Bulldogs have pulled out two close wins. They took down Class 2A power Calhoun City on the road, 6-0 in overtime, and last week they held off Mooreville and its explosive Air Raid attack, 26-21.

Third-year head coach Alex Williams believes his team is close to turning a corner.

“I feel like we’ve definitely taken steps in the right direction,” Williams said. “I don’t think last year’s team responds well to the adversity we have faced starting off – thinking we’re going to play again, having to quarantine for two weeks. We definitely see that the team has matured a good bit.”

Aberdeen was 2-18 over Williams’ first two seasons. This is a program that averaged 10.3 wins per season between 2007 and 2015 and won two-straight Class 3A North titles.

Williams has been trying to rouse that dormant beast, and the Bulldogs have begun to stir.

“They’ve bought into the weight room,” he said. “Our kids play hard. That’s the thing I’m most proud of. I’ve told them, ‘If you play hard, everything else will take care of itself.’”

Aberdeen has a group that has decided it wants to be the one to pivot this program back in a winning direction. Jermaine Strong, a second-year starter at quarterback, plays a central role.

He’s completed 19 of 34 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions; he’s also rushed for a team-leading 185 yards and two scores.

“He’s definitely the catalyst of the offense; it goes through him,” Williams said. “He’s improved a lot this summer throwing the football. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team, so running it comes natural to him.”

Strong’s top target is senior T.J. Fields, who has 12 catches for 144 yards. Fields is also a key player at defensive back, having already made three interceptions.

Other defensive leaders including senior lineman Jenari Bell (six tackles), junior linebacker Amari Parks (13 tackles) and junior linebacker Jayden Walker (10 tackles).

Aberdeen held Calhoun City to 83 total yards and had three interceptions. Mooreville racked up 419 yards, but its 21 points tied a season low.

“Mooreville drove the ball right down the field and had a couple of opportunities at the end zone to score. We didn’t hang our heads; we locked in and played ball,” said Williams. “We’re starting to see things that make bad teams good and good teams great. We’re starting to see some of those attributes now.”

Aberdeen hosts Caledonia this week.