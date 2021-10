If you’ve looked into Astrology beyond your sun sign, then you’ve probably stumbled upon your moon and rising/ascendant sign. All together these signs make up the key components of your personality, and form what’s known as the “Big Three.” The ascendant isn’t determined by a celestial body but an exact point where the easternmost horizon meets the sky. The constellation that’s moving over the horizon at your time of birth is the rising sign. All zodiac signs cover a 30 degree span, the ascendant will be at a specific number degree within that constellation or zodiac sign (same thing.) This point marks the start of you and your life’s journey and will remain significant until you take your last breath. This is why the most accurate time and geographical location of your birth is important when looking at one’s rising sign or birth chart.

