'FBI International' debuts

By Jay Bobbin
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two successful series already in the franchise, “FBI” is going global in adding a third. Having also done it with his “Law & Order” and “Chicago” shows, executive producer Dick Wolf continues building on his successes with CBS's premiere of “FBI: International” at 10 p.m. today. It joins “FBI” (entering Season 4) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (Season 3) to form that night's weekly lineup on the network, starting with a crossover episode linking all three dramas as a murder investigation lures “Most Wanted's” Crosby (Kellan Lutz) – who knows the suspect – and takes “FBI's” OA (Zeeko Zaki) to Budapest to work with “FBI: International” Fly Team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) as the case expands.

