If the Hoosiers want to get this fixed — and perhaps redirect a season that looks rudderless right now — then it starts with No. 9. Well, perhaps it starts with the head coach, because he is the one who needs to decide what to do with No. 9, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The veteran QB’s struggles continued vs. No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday, as he missed more passes than he completed and threw 3 interceptions in a 2-touchdown loss.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO