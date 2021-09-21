Cycle September Update: U of A Leading Global Challenge; COEHP Passes Engineering for Third

Ten days are left in Cycle September and the competition is still heating up!. Throughout the month, campus community members have been cycling and logging their miles as the U of A competes in this global cycling challenge. The competition started on Sept. 1, but it's not too late to register! New riders can join at any point this month and still be eligible for prizes. Riders are able to track the amount of carbon emissions they're avoiding, how many calories they're burning and how many miles they are riding!