Cycle September Update: U of A Leading Global Challenge; COEHP Passes Engineering for Third

University of Arkansas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen days are left in Cycle September and the competition is still heating up!. Throughout the month, campus community members have been cycling and logging their miles as the U of A competes in this global cycling challenge. The competition started on Sept. 1, but it's not too late to register! New riders can join at any point this month and still be eligible for prizes. Riders are able to track the amount of carbon emissions they're avoiding, how many calories they're burning and how many miles they are riding!

University of Arkansas

U of A United Way Campaign Launching; Renewals Underway, Campus Challenges Created

The 87th U of A United Way Campaign begins Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 5, and renewals are being accepted now with gifts for the first 200 repeat donors. Co-chairs this year are Deacue Fields, dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences; Brian Primack, dean of the College of Education and Health Professions; and Rick Thorpe, deputy athletics director of external engagement with Razorback Athletics.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cyclingnews

Chrome Industries partners with Panaracer to re-engineer its range of urban cycling shoes

Chrome has refreshed its urban shoe range in collaboration with Panaracer who has supplied its expertise in rubber compounds to produce grippy soles. The refresh also sees the return of the Kursk AW Pro, an SPD-equipped trainer that could make for some of the best commuter cycling shoes, as well as being well suited to couriers and urban riders who want the efficiency of clipping in, with the casual aesthetic of a trainer.
SPORTS
tribuneledgernews.com

Infrastructure groups lead effort to build interest in engineering

(The Center Square) – In an effort to address a growing need for engineers in Illinois, several infrastructure groups have joined to create additional interest in the field. The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois is partnering with several agencies, including the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers and the Illinois State Tollway Highway Authority to highlight the need for more engineers across the state.
CONSTRUCTION
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Winters participates in Great Cycle Challenge

WAVERLY – Rick Winters, a resident of Waverly, is planning to ride 600 miles and raise $2,500 during the month of September for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) in support of its seventh annual Great Cycle Challenge USA. Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one...
WAVERLY, NE
University of Arkansas

Honors Student Max Hedman Publishes Paper on Programming Efficient, Omnidirectional Robot Movement

Max Hedman, an honors computer engineering junior, had big plans for summer 2020, but COVID-19 forced a pivot to a virtual internship that allowed him to work with Paolo Mercorelli of Leuphana University in Lueneburg, Germany. Their work to troubleshoot a new program for a mobile robot led to publication in the proceedings of the 2021 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers American Control Conference, available on IEEEXplore, with Hedman listed as first author.
University of Arkansas

University Recreation to Host Annual Fitober Challenge Starting Oct. 1

University Recreation is set to host their annual Fitober challenge during the month of October. The event runs from Oct. 1-31. Participants may log their physical activity to win prizes. Fitober is free and does not require a UREC membership. All university faculty, staff and students may participate. Participants who...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Biomedical Engineering Participants Receive Recognition at Recent ASEE Conference

The American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) held its Midwest Section Virtual Conference Sept. 13-15. The conference, hosted by the U of A's College of Engineering, had 93 participants. Events included panel discussions, guest speakers and oral presentations of refereed papers. Several representatives from the Biomedical Engineering Department made presentations during the three-day event, including faculty members and a doctoral candidate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A Students Awarded Steele-Croxton Memorial Scholarships

Three U of A students — Jonathan Brye, Jacqueline Steinauer and Braden Wise — have received Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarships for fall 2021. Steinauer of Fayetteville is pursuing a degree in biological engineering. Braden Wise of Greenland is focused on a degree in civil engineering. Jonathan Brye of Farmington is majoring in environmental, soil and water science.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Four U of A Graduates Selected for Language Teaching Program in Japan

Four recent U of A graduates were selected for the prestigious JET Program to teach English abroad in Japan. After much delay due to the pandemic, the JET Program will send its first cohort since fall 2019, including graduates Samuel Carroll, Rachael Gierke, Amy Kappen and Emily Miser. The JET...
EDUCATION
University of Arkansas

Walton College Names Toms Director of Marketing and Communications

The Sam M. Walton College of Business has named Jerra Nalley Toms the director of marketing and communications effective Sept. 23. Toms will create the college’s strategic marketing plans and oversee its implementation to promote Walton College. “I am thrilled to join the Walton College team to showcase our phenomenal...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Bumpers Students: Find Jobs an Internships at Career Fair of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences

Bumper's College students can interact with 25-plus employers for jobs and internships from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom! The U of A Career Fair of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences is designed for students within the Dale Bumpers College and any student with interests in agriculture, food and hospitality, apparel merchandising or child development.
AGRICULTURE
University of Arkansas

Fall 2021 GPSC Research Grant Call for Applications

The Graduate and Professional Student Congress' Research Council and the Office of Research and Innovation are delighted to announce the opening of applications for the Fall 2021 GPSC Research Grant. Each spring and fall semester, the GPSC funds numerous grants of up to $1,500 to assist in graduate student research, particularly projects that relate to theses or dissertations. Proposals are due by midnight Oct. 29. We encourage all graduate students from all fields and year in school to apply for these awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Department of Animal Science Announces 2021 Awards of Distinction

The Department of Animal Science with the U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences recently announced its 2021 Awards of Distinction in a reception at the Don Tyson Agricultural Center in Fayetteville. The Awards of Distinction recipients were: Graduate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Senior Ashton Stephens Selected as Student Leader of the Month for September

Senior Ashton Stephens has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for September 2021. Originally from Springdale, Arkansas, she came to the U of A to study biology and is pre-med with a minor in Spanish and medical humanities. Stephens currently works as a resident assistant for University Housing and previously served as the president of the first-year honor society, Alpha Lambda Delta. She also holds a volunteer leadership position in the early childhood ministry at Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Fulbright College Launches DEI Student Ambassador Program, Applications Due by Oct. 10

The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is launching its new ARSC DEI Student Ambassador Program. A group of 19 diverse and conscientious students, representing their department or school within the college, will be selected to help increase inclusivity and cultivate a greater sense of belonging throughout​ our college and campus community.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Proposals Being Accepted for Collaborative Research Grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Provost's Collaborative Research Grant. Faculty research groups of two or more members are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds. Student collaboration is permissible, but a faculty member must be the primary investigator. In accordance with the university's guiding priorities and research and discovery missions, preference will be given to those projects that reach across disciplines and colleges. It is expected that funded projects will lead to external grants and/or publication/performance in significant venues.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Italian Card Night Today

Please join the Italian Program at the University of Arkansas in an evening of Italian card games at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the World Languages Center, J.B. Hunt 207. Snacks will be provided. All are welcome to join. Questions? Email professor Calabretta-Sajder at calabret@uark.edu.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
University of Arkansas

Have You Entered to Win Vaccination Incentives? Next Drawing: Sept. 29

More than 25 students picked up prizes last week as a part of the university's vaccination incentive effort. Prizes included $500 scholarships, $100 parking permit credits, tickets and other incentives, all available just for getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinated students must enter to win to be eligible for incentives that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Student Success Center Supports Leadership Development Through Students Helping Students

For years, the Student Success Center has served as a valuable network of resources for students across campus looking for academic and personal support and advocacy services. And while the number of students the center has served over the years is notable, the number of students the center employs each year is equally remarkable. The Student Success Center stands as one of the university's largest employers of students, helping them develop valuable leadership skills as they put their campus experiences to use helping their peers successfully navigate the various challenges of college life.

