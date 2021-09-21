UMaine football coach gives young quarterback a vote of confidence

Cincinnati is looking to secure a victory over a Big Ten team to add to its profile down the line, but the Hoosiers have already taken some of the steam out of this Week 3 matchup. What could have been a battle of Top 25 programs was taken away with Indiana's season-opening loss to Iowa, but the Hoosiers will be ready to give Cincinnati some trouble at home this weekend in Bloomington.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO