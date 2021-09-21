CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine football coach gives young quarterback a vote of confidence

By Larry Mahoney
Bangor Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIU (1-2) is coming off a 63-10 loss at Michigan. Robertson was making his first collegiate start, replacing the injured Joe Fagnano, who suffered a high ankle sprain. The native of Yonkers, New York, who played at Bridgton Academy, completed 11 of 23 passes for 141 yards, including a 51-yard swing pass out of the backfield to Freddie Brock for a third-quarter touchdown. Robertson completed passes to seven different receivers and didn’t turn the ball over. He was sacked once.

